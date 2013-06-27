* Initial claims, personal income data on tap
* Fed Presidents Lockhart, Dudley to speak
* Futures up: Dow 23 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 5.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Thursday, indicating the S&P 500 may climb for a third
consecutive day, ahead of data on the labor market and consumer
spending.
* Data expected at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) includes weekly
initial jobless claims, and personal income and spending for
May. Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast a total of 345,000
new jobless filings compared with 354,000 in the prior week.
Personal income is expected to rise 0.2 percent and spending is
expected to show a 0.3 percent gain.
* After falling as much as 4.8 percent since the last
statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve on June 19, the S&P 500
has risen 1.9 percent over the past two sessions as
economic data and comments from Fed officials quelled fears the
Fed will pare its stimulus program sooner than expected.
* Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley
is scheduled to give remarks on the national and regional
economy before a briefing on labor market conditions for recent
college graduates at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT) while Atlanta Fed
President Dennis Lockhart is due to speak on the economic
outlook at 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT).
* S&P 500 futures rose 3.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 23
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 5.25 points.
* Later in the session at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT), the
National Association of Realtors issues Pending Home Sales for
May. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 1.0 percent rise
compared with a 0.3 percent increase in April.
* U.S.-listed shares of Barrick Gold advanced 1.8
percent to $15.05 in premarket trading, as gold prices edged
higher following a 12-percent drop over the past eight sessions.
* European shares held steady following two days of sharp
gains, as a sell-off in chemicals stocks offset strength in
defensive stocks.
* Asian shares extended gains for a second day, buoyed by
hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not rush to end its
stimulus program, and by further signs that stresses in China's
banking system are easing.