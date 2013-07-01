* S&P 500 coming off strong first half of 2013
* Fed policy likely to continue as a major market driver
* Onyx Pharma shares soar in premarket, company considering
sale of itself
* Futures up: Dow 82 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 17 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Monday, indicating that equities would start the second half
of the year by building on the strongest first half of any year
since 1998.
* Gains this year have largely been fueled by the Federal
Reserve bond-buying stimulus program, which helped take major
indexes to a series of record highs before pulling back on
uncertainty over when the policy will end.
* While the transition to a no-stimulus environment is
expected to result in further volatility down the road, Wall
Street showed some signs of stabilization last week as comments
from Fed officials assured traders that the program would not be
slowed imminently.
* Easing concerns over Fed policy contributed to the gain in
futures on Friday, as did a 0.8 percent rally in Chinese shares
, which rose after Beijing policymakers assured investors
that there was ample liquidity in the system.
* S&P 500 futures rose 6.8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 82
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 17 points.
* Last week, the S&P 500 rose and ended a two-week
streak of losses. However, it closed down for the month of June,
breaking a seven-month rally.
* May construction spending data in on tap for release at 10
a.m. and is seen rising 0.6 percent. The June Institute for
Supply Management survey on manufacturing is also scheduled for
release at 10, and the main index is seen coming in at 50.5,
slightly higher than the 49.0 posted in the previous month.
* In corporate news, Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc
jumped 51 percent to $131 in premarket trading after the company
said it was considering selling itself, though it had rejected a
roughly $10 billion bid from Amgen Inc. Canaccord
Genuity raised its price target on the stock to $140 from $105.
* U.S.-listed shares of Barrick Gold fell 1.8
percent to $15.46 before the bell after BMO downgraded the stock
to "underperform" from "market perform."
* A number of analysts issued bearish comments on Research
in Motion after the BlackBerry maker last week reported
an unexpected quarterly operating loss. Societe Generale
downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy" while at least three
firms cut their price targets. U.S.-listed shares fell 4.1
percent to $10.03 in premarket trading.
* On Friday, the Dow and S&P 500 fell in a volatile session,
ending three straight days of gains. The Nasdaq ended slightly
higher.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)