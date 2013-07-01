* S&P 500 coming off strong first half of 2013
* Fed policy likely to continue as a major market driver
* Onyx soars, company considering sale of itself
* Futures up: Dow 82 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 20.75 pts
(Updates prices)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a higher open on Monday, indicating a rebound from
the previous session's decline and that equities would start the
second half of the year by building on the strongest first half
of any year since 1998.
Gains in 2013 have largely been fueled by the Federal
Reserve's bond-buying stimulus program, which helped take major
indexes to a series of record highs before pulling back on
uncertainty over when the central bank will end the policy.
While Wall Street showed some signs of stabilization last
week as comments from Fed officials assured traders the program
would not be slowed imminently, the transition to a no-stimulus
environment is expected to result in further volatility.
"Today we're mostly seeing a bounce off the sloppy day we
had on Friday, but since this is a holiday week, and that means
low liquidity, we could see some fireworks in terms of
volatility," said James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset
Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Easing concerns over Fed policy contributed to the gain in
futures on Monday, as did a 0.8 percent rally in Chinese shares
, which rose after Beijing policymakers assured investors
that there was ample liquidity in the system.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 82
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 20.75 points.
Last week, the S&P 500 rose and ended a two-week
streak of losses. However, it closed down for the month of June,
breaking a seven-month rally.
May construction spending data is on tap for release at 10
a.m. (1400 GMT) and is seen rising 0.6 percent. The June
Institute for Supply Management survey on manufacturing is also
scheduled for release at 10 a.m., and the main index is seen
coming in at 50.5, slightly higher than the 49.0 posted in the
previous month.
Markets have had something of a paradoxical relationship
with economic data recently, with positive reads sometimes
leading to market declines on concerns a strong economy means
the Fed will withdraw its stimulus quickly.
"We're in a manic environment where people are confused, and
that means they could start to view all data much more
skeptically," said Dailey.
In corporate news, Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc jumped
51 percent to $131.17 in premarket trading after the company
said it was considering selling itself, though it had rejected a
roughly $10 billion bid from Amgen Inc. Canaccord
Genuity raised its price target on the stock to $140 from $105.
Shares of Amgen rose 1.1 percent in light premarket trading.
News Corp and 21st Century Fox will begin
trading as two separate companies on Monday, giving investors
the choice of a fast-growing entertainment business and a
slower-growing but prominent publishing concern. Shares of News
Corp rose 2.3 percent to $15.60 before the bell.
A number of analysts issued bearish comments on Research in
Motion after the BlackBerry maker last week reported an
unexpected operating loss for the quarter. Societe Generale
downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy" while at least three
firms cut their price targets. U.S.-listed shares fell 4.4
percent to $10 in premarket trading.
On Friday, the Dow and S&P 500 fell in a volatile session,
ending three straight days of gains. The Nasdaq ended slightly
higher.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)