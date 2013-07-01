* S&P 500 coming off strong first half of 2013
* Onyx soars, company considering sale of itself
* Pharma companies among day's biggest gainers
* Indexes up: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.4 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. stock indexes rose 1
percent on Monday, building on the strongest first half of any
year since 1998 as concerns continued to ease that the Federal
Reserve would soon tighten its stimulus program.
Gains in 2013 have largely been fueled by the Fed's
accommodative bond-buying policy, which helped take major
indexes to a series of record highs before pulling back on after
comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke created uncertainty over
when the central bank will end the policy.
While Wall Street showed some signs of stabilization last
week as comments from Fed officials assured traders the program
would not be slowed imminently, the transition to a no-stimulus
environment is expected to result in further volatility.
"Markets have been going back and forth, but it looks like a
relief rally after everyone over-reacted to Bernanke's
comments," said Uri Landesman, president of Platinum Partners in
New York.
"That said, relief over the Fed took us from 1,560 to nearly
1,620 (on the S&P 500), which raises the question of how much
higher we can go. I think 1,620 will prove to be a ceiling for a
while."
Cyclical sectors, which have been highly correlated to
perceptions of Fed policy, outperformed on Monday. Materials
company Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc rose 1.8
percent to $28.09 while financial bellwether JPMorgan Chase & Co
added 1.4 percent to $53.52.
Overseas strength added to the positive tone. Chinese shares
rose 0.8 percent after Beijing policymakers assured
investors that there was ample liquidity in the system.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 158.05
points, or 1.06 percent, at 15,067.65. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 18.12 points, or 1.13 percent, at 1,624.40.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 48.99 points, or 1.44
percent, at 3,452.24.
Last week, the S&P 500 rose and ended a two-week
streak of losses. However, it closed down for the month of June,
breaking a seven-month rally.
In the latest economic data, May construction spending rose
0.5 percent, slightly under expectations for growth of 0.6
percent. The Institute for Supply Management's index on
manufacturing came in at 50.9, modestly above the 50.5 that was
forecast.
Markets have had something of a paradoxical relationship
with economic data recently, with positive reads sometimes
leading to market declines on concerns a strong economy means
the Fed will withdraw its stimulus quickly.
In corporate news, Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc jumped
51 percent to $131.17 after the company said it was considering
selling itself, though it had rejected a roughly $10 billion bid
from Amgen Inc. Canaccord Genuity raised its price
target on the stock to $140 from $105.
Shares of Amgen rose 2.5 percent to $101.06.
Pharmaceutical companies were among the strongest of the
day. Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped 7.1 percent to
$98.59 as the top gainer on the Nasdaq 100, followed by
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, up 5.6 percent to $84.36.
A number of analysts issued bearish comments on Research in
Motion after the BlackBerry maker last week reported an
unexpected operating loss for the quarter. Societe Generale
downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy" while at least three
firms cut their price targets. U.S.-listed shares fell 2.3
percent to $10.20.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)