* S&P 500 adds to gains after strongest first half since
1998
* Profit-taking late in the day pulls indexes off session
highs
* Onyx Pharma soars, company considers selling itself
* Zynga shares jump after report that new exec may be hired
* Dow up 0.4 pct, S&P 500 up 0.5 pct, Nasdaq up 0.9 pct
(Updates to close)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. stocks ended higher on the
first day of the third quarter on Monday, supported by signs of
strength in manufacturing and construction sectors. But the
major U.S. stock indexes pulled back from their session highs
late in the day as investors sold some shares to book profits.
The S&P 500, which rose as much as 1.27 percent
earlier in the day, ended just 0.54 percent higher. But the
gains followed the S&P's rally of 12.6 percent in the first six
months of the 2013. That marked the strongest first half of the
year since 1998 for the benchmark S&P 500.
"We've had a couple days of pretty good moves, and on Friday
and today, you've had some intraday profit-taking," said Rick
Meckler, president of hedge fund, LibertyView Capital Management
LLC, in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Wall Street has been showing signs of stabilization in the
past week after a selloff that was triggered by concerns that
the Federal Reserve's bond-buying policy, which has partly
fueled this year's rally in equities, would end sooner than
expected. June was the S&P 500's first negative month since
October.
"Certainly people who were caught in the downdraft had a
chance to buy either down there (when markets sold off) or
recover and lighten up a little bit," Meckler said.
Among the S&P 500's 10 industrial sectors, the telecom and
utilities sectors were the decliners of the day. The S&P telecom
sector index slipped 0.1 percent. The S&P utilities
sector index lost 1.3 percent.
The day's early rally was triggered by data from the
Institute for Supply Management that showed U.S. manufacturing
activity grew in June, rebounding from an unexpected contraction
in May. Construction spending neared a four-year high in May,
according to the Commerce Department.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.36 points,
or 0.44 percent, to close at 14,974.96. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index advanced 8.68 points, or 0.54 percent, to
finish at 1,614.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained
31.24 points, or 0.92 percent, to end at 3,434.49.
MORE VOLATILITY AHEAD
While fears about the Fed's early exit from its stimulus
efforts have calmed for now, analysts say the eventual
transition to a no-stimulus environment is expected to result in
further volatility.
"I still believe the market is trying to figure out how to
price in slightly higher interest rates, even if rate increases
from the Federal Reserve are still at least a year away," said
Randy Frederick, managing director of active trading and
derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in
Austin, Texas.
Frederick added that since the monthly nonfarm payrolls data
will coincide with the weekly jobless claims report this week,
investors should "be prepared for a volatile move an hour before
market open" on Friday.
In corporate news, Jefferies & Co raised its price target on
Tesla Motors' stock to $130 from $70, saying the
electric car maker was on track to deliver 21,000 Model S cars
in 2013. Tesla's stock shot up 9.2 percent to $117.18.
Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc surged 51.3 percent to
$131.33 after the company said it was considering selling
itself, though it had rejected a roughly $10 billion bid from
Amgen Inc. Canaccord Genuity raised its price target on
the stock to $140 from $105.
In other pharmaceutical-related news, Insmed Inc
tumbled 18.7 percent to $9.72 after its experimental lung
infection drug fared no better than a competing one developed by
Novartis AG in a lung function test.
Shares of games publisher Zynga Inc soared after a
report by AllThingsD that the company could replace its Chief
Executive Mark Pincus with Microsoft Corp executive Don
Mattrick, possibly as early as late Monday. Zynga shares jumped
10.4 percent to $3.07.
After the closing bell, Zynga said that Mattrick would
replace Pincus as CEO.
About 6 billion shares exchanged hands on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE MKT, slightly below the daily
average so far this year of about 6.4 billion.
Advancing issues outpaced decliners by a ratio of about 7 to
3 on the NYSE. On the Nasdaq, about 18 stocks rose for every
seven that fell.
(Editing by Jan Paschal)