* Volatility expected ahead of Friday's payroll report
* Fed's Dudley to speak about national economic conditions
* Pfizer, Novartis may bid for Onyx: sources
* Futures up: Dow 2 pts, S&P 0.6 pt, Nasdaq 4 pts
(Updates prices, adds analyst comment)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a flat open on Tuesday, paring back from earlier
modest gains as investors looked ahead to the latest economic
data.
Wall Street has shown signs of positive momentum, with
investors becoming more optimistic about the economic outlook
since Federal Reserve officials signaled that the central bank's
bond-buying stimulus policy wasn't ending imminently.
While markets have stabilized after a recent sharp decline,
the S&P 500 remains more than 3 percent below its record closing
high.
"We're seeing a retracement of a sell-off that was based in
fear, though the market will likely continue to be emotional,"
said Oliver Pursche, president of Gary Goldberg Financial
Services in Suffern, New York.
William Dudley, the president of the New York Fed, will
speak at 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT) about national economic
conditions. His comments will be closely scrutinized for clues
about when the Fed might begin to scale back its quantitative
easing.
May factory orders will be released at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) by
the government, and economists polled by Reuters expect a rise
of 2 percent, twice the rate of the previous month.
Data on the Institute for Supply Management's New York
regional business activity is also on tap for Tuesday, leading
up to Friday's closely watched June payrolls report.
Auto companies will report June car sales on Tuesday,
providing an indicators of consumer spending.
Wall Street has shown an ambiguous attitude toward U.S.
data in the past six weeks, as positive reports sparked declines
on concern that signs of a strong economy would cause the Fed to
accelerate tapering its bond-buying program.
"Today's move will likely come down to whether we see a
strong reaction to the data," Pursche said. "We'll likely be
very unpredictable ahead of the payrolls report."
The Labor Department will report June non-farm payrolls on
Friday, and economists have forecast an increase of 165,000
jobs. The stock market will have a shortened session on
Wednesday and U.S. financial markets will be closed for
Independence Day on Thursday.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.6 point and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added
2 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 4 points.
Equities surged in the first half of the year, hitting
record highs before pulling back dramatically in June on
concerns the Fed would begin reining in its stimulus, which
helped fuel 2013's gains.
While stocks closed higher on Monday on strong manufacturing
and construction data, they ended well off their highs of the
session. The S&P lost more than half of its gains, a sign of
investor caution. More volatility is expected as the economy
eventually moves to a no-stimulus environment.
In corporate news, alcoholic beverage company Constellation
Brands Inc fell 2.4 percent to $51.90 in premarket
trading after the company reported first-quarter earnings and
revenue that missed expectations.
Sources said Pfizer Inc and Novartis AG
may make preliminary bids for Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
On Sunday, Onyx turned down a roughly $10 billion offer from
Amgen Inc.
Onyx jumped 1.6 percent to $133.40 before the bell.
Zynga Inc rose 3.2 percent to $3.23 in premarket
trading after naming Don Mattrick, the head of Microsoft's
Xbox business, as its chief executive.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Kenneth Barry)