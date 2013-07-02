* Volatility expected ahead of Friday's payroll report
* Fed's Dudley to speak about national economic conditions
* Ford Motor shares rise after June car sales data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. stocks rose for a second
straight day on Tuesday, with market momentum remaining strong
as investors grew more optimistic about the economic outlook.
Trading will likely be thin this week, with U.S. markets
closing early on Wednesday and all of Thursday for the Fourth of
July holiday. This lower volume could signify greater
volatility, especially with the release of the nonfarm payroll
report on Friday.
"While all eyes are on the payroll report, markets are
holding up as investors are holding out on the hope that we'll
see higher highs," said Todd Schoenberger, managing partner at
LandColt Capital in New York. "We'll mostly tread water until
Friday, but people aren't selling their gains."
Wall Street has shown signs of positive momentum recently,
with investors becoming more optimistic about the economic
outlook since Federal Reserve officials signaled the central
bank's bond-buying stimulus policy wasn't ending imminently.
Adding to the positive tone, Ford Motor Co rose 1.4
percent to $15.96 after reporting "very encouraging" growth of
13.4 percent in June car sales.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 42.60 points,
or 0.28 percent, at 15,017.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.23 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,619.19. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.62 points, or 0.16
percent, at 3,440.11.
Equities surged in the first half of the year, hitting
record highs before pulling back dramatically in June, on
concerns the Fed would begin reining in its stimulus measures,
which have helped fuel this year's gains.
While markets have stabilized after a recent slump, the S&P
500 remains more than 3 percent below its record closing high.
William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, will speak at
12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT) about national economic conditions. His
comments will be closely scrutinized for clues on when the Fed
will begin to scale back its quantitative easing.
Data showed May factory orders rose 2.1 percent, above
expectations for a 2 percent rise. Earlier in the day, the
Institute for Supply Management's New York index came in at
578.1, compared with 579.6 in the previous month.
Wall Street has shown an ambiguous attitude toward U.S. data
over the past six weeks, as positive reports sparked declines as
investors fretted that signs of economic strength would prompt
the Fed to prematurely scale back its bond-buying program.
The Labor Department will report June non-farm payrolls on
Friday, and economists have forecast an increase of 165,000
jobs.
The stock market will have a shortened session Wednesday and
U.S. financial markets will be closed for Independence Day on
Thursday.
In corporate news, alcoholic beverage company Constellation
Brands Inc fell 0.8 percent to $52.67 after its
first-quarter earnings and revenue missed expectations.
Sources said Pfizer Inc and Novartis AG
may make preliminary bids for Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
On Sunday, Onyx turned down a roughly $10 billion offer from
Amgen Inc.
Onyx jumped 1.6 percent to $133.40, extending its rally of
more than 50 percent in Monday's session.
Zynga Inc rose 10 percent to $3.38 after naming Don
Mattrick, the head of Microsoft's Xbox business, its
chief executive.
