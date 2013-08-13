* J.C. Penney up in premarket, Ackman resigns from board
* Retail sales data on tap, seen rising 0.3 percent
* Yum Brands lower as sales in China fall steeply
* Futures up: Dow 39 pts, S&P 3.3 pts, Nasdaq 7 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, indicating a rebound as investors looked ahead to
the latest economic data and sought bargains following an
extended period of weakness.
The S&P 500 has fallen for five of the past six sessions,
and last week posted its worst week since June. Those declines
came as investors found few reasons to buy with major indexes
near record highs and earnings season winding down.
Wall Street has struggled for direction in the past month.
Since July 11, the S&P 500 has traded in a narrow range, with
its peak barely 2 percent higher than its trough.
The July read on U.S. retail sales is due at 8:30 a.m. on
Tuesday, with sales seen rising 0.3 percent. July import and
export prices will be released at the same time, with both seen
rising modestly.
"We're looking for the data to confirm a trend of continued
improvement in the economy. That bodes well for more new highs
being set this year," said Oliver Pursche, president of Gary
Goldberg Financial Services in Suffern, New York.
"The longer we stay in the range we've been in, the less
significant the risk of a major pullback."
Recent economic data has also been mixed, raising questions
about the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus program, which the
central bank said it could begin to ease next month if economic
growth meets its targets. The policy has been credited with
fueling the S&P's gain of nearly 19 percent so far this year.
But based on Monday's close, the S&P 500 is 1.2 percent
below its all-time high, reached earlier this month.
J.C. Penney Co rose 1.7 percent to $13.40 in
premarket trading after the retailer said William Ackman has
resigned from its board. Ackman, who runs the hedge fund
Pershing Square, has been pushing Penney to oust its chairman
and chief executive.
"If you're an aggressive investor, this could be viewed as a
catalyst to get in J.C. Penney," Pursche said. "We've been
considering it as a valuation and turnaround play."
S&P 500 futures rose 3.3 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 39
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 7 points.
Overseas shares were also higher, with European shares
rising for a fourth straight day to near their highs of
the year. Shares in China were modestly higher.
Yum Brands Inc fell 3.3 percent to $72 in premarket
trading a day after the fast food chain operator said July China
sales slid 13 percent.
With 90 percent of the S&P 500 having reported, 68 percent
of companies have topped earnings expectations, while 24 percent
have missed. JDS Uniphase Corp is the only S&P 500
company scheduled to report quarterly results on Tuesday.
The Dow and the S&P 500 dipped on Monday, extending recent
losses, but gains in Apple Inc and BlackBerry
kept the Nasdaq slightly higher.