* J.C. Penney rises; William Ackman resigns from board
* Retail sales rise 0.2 percent in July, below forecasts
* Digital Generation soars, to sell television business
* Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all 0.2 percent higher
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. stocks were slightly
higher on Tuesday, as investors sought bargains after a period
of weakness, though some discouraging data limited gains.
July import and export prices came in slightly under
consensus expectations, as did July retail sales. But a gauge of
consumer spending - retail sales excluding cars, gasoline and
building materials - rose at its fastest pace in seven months.
"The data supports the idea that the economy is improving,
though growth is still less than we'd like to see," said James
Dunigan, chief investment officer at PNC Wealth Management in
Philadelphia.
Investors have been closely watching economic data for
insight into both the strength of the economy and when the
Federal Reserve might slow its monetary stimulus, which has been
credited with fueling the S&P's gain of nearly 19 percent so far
this year. The central bank said it could begin to slow
purchases next month if economic growth meets its targets.
The S&P has fallen for five of the past six sessions, and
last week posted its worst week since June. Wall Street has
struggled for direction in the past month. Since July 11, the
S&P has traded in a narrow range of about 2 percent. The
benchmark index is about 1 percent below its all-time high
reached earlier this month.
"The general tone in markets is positive, but things are
feeling a bit heavy," said Dunigan, who helps oversee $118
billion. "I think the next 5 percent move in markets will be
down, while the next 10 percent move after that will be up."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.64 points,
or 0.18 percent, at 15,447.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.21 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,692.68. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.18 points, or 0.20
percent, at 3,677.14.
J.C. Penney Co rose 2.1 percent to $13.44 after the
retailer said major investor William Ackman has resigned from
the board. Ackman, who runs the hedge fund Pershing Square, has
been pushing Penney to oust its chairman and chief executive.
"If you're an aggressive investor, this could be viewed as a
catalyst to get in J.C. Penney," said Oliver Pursche, president
of Gary Goldberg Financial Services in Suffern, New York. "We've
been considering it as a valuation and turnaround play."
Eli Lilly and Co rose 4 percent to $55.72 after it
said its experimental lung cancer drug increased survival in a
late-stage trial.
Digital Generation Inc soared 30 percent to $13.39
a day after it agreed to sell its television business for $485
million.
Yum Brands Inc fell 2.5 percent to $72.63 a day
after the fast food chain operator said July China sales slid 13
percent.
With 90 percent of the S&P 500 having reported, 68 percent
of companies have topped earnings expectations, while 24 percent
have missed. JDS Uniphase Corp is the only S&P 500
company scheduled to report quarterly results on Tuesday.