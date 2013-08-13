* Apple shares jump after Carl Icahn reveals long position
* Fed's Lockhart: Too early to lay out full stimulus exit
* Orbitz shares tumble as major shareholder cuts stake
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday
after strong economic data including retail sales, while Apple
boosted the Nasdaq after billionaire investor Carl Icahn
revealed a long position in the stock.
Rising U.S. retail sales in July, combined with a higher ZEW
German sentiment index and euro zone industrial production,
painted a rosier picture of the global economy. The data pushed
U.S. Treasury yields higher and homebuilder stocks
fell in anticipation of higher mortgage rates.
All but one of the 19 components of the PHLX housing index
fell, with Ryland Group down 5 percent to $36.04.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said the U.S. central
bank could begin reducing its bond-buying stimulus as early as
its September meeting, but data has been too mixed to outline a
detailed exit strategy from stimulus.
The day's moves were "a reflection of the better economic
data and a growing acceptance by the market that the Fed is
going to scale back purchases sooner rather than later," said
Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in
Newark, New Jersey.
Investors have been closely watching for clues about when,
and by how much, the Fed will begin to wind down its $85 billion
a month in asset purchases, which have helped lift the S&P 500
to a record high while keeping interest rates low.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 31.33 points or
0.2 percent, to 15,451.01, the S&P 500 gained 4.69 points
or 0.28 percent, to 1,694.16 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 14.492 points or 0.39 percent, to 3,684.443.
Apple shares shot up 4.8 percent to $489.57, their highest
since late January, after activist investor Carl Icahn said via
Twitter he has built a "large position" in the stock and had a
"nice conversation" with Apple CEO Tim Cook about a larger stock
buyback.
Share volume in Apple was near 3 times its recent daily
average, as was overall option volume.
US Airways shares lost 13.1 percent to $16.36 after
the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit to block its
merger with American Airlines parent AMR Corp.
Shares of Delta Airlines fell 7.1 percent
to $19.55 and United Continental dropped 7.5 percent to
$31.11.
J.C. Penney shares fell 3.7 percent to $12.68 after
initially rising on news activist investor William Ackman had
resigned from its board.
Shares of travel website Orbitz were down 13.1
percent to $10.20 after one of its largest investors, PAR
Capital Management, said it sold 8.1 million of its 24.6
million-share stake in the company.
Yum Brands Inc fell 2 percent to $72.97, a day after
the fast food chain operator said China sales slid 13 percent in
July.
Eli Lilly and Co rose 2.6 percent to $54.96 after it
said its experimental lung cancer drug increased survival in a
late-stage trial.
About 5.6 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE MKT, below the daily average so
far this year of about 6.3 billion shares.
On the NYSE, roughly three issues fell for every two that
rose and on Nasdaq decliners and advancers were roughly even on
the day.