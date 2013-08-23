* New home sales data due
* Pandora falls in premarket after outlook
* Futures: Dow flat, S&P up 1 pt, Nasdaq up 3.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 23 U.S. stocks were poised for a
flat on Friday, a day after the Nasdaq stock exchange suffered a
historic trading halt of roughly three hours as a result of
technical problems.
Trading in thousands of U.S. stocks ground to a halt for
much of Thursday after an unexplained technological problem shut
down trading in Nasdaq securities, the latest prominent
disruption to the operations of U.S. markets.
Chief Executive Officer Robert Greifeld said on CNBC
television the Nasdaq resolved the technical issues that led to
Thursday's trading halt, but cannot guarantee there would be no
future problems.
Even with the Nasdaq outage on Thursday, the S&P 500 managed
to register its biggest percentage gain since Aug. 1, but was
unable to close above its 50-day moving average for a fifth
straight session. The mark, now at 1,658.87, has become a
technical hurdle.
The benchmark S&P index is on pace for a slight advance for
the week after two straight weekly losses, as investors exercise
caution amid uncertainty over how soon the Fed will begin to
wind down its $85 billion a month stimulus program.
"This has been a very unique market situation with the Fed
stimulus being such an important component to the market rally.
This is uncharted waters for us," said Gordon Charlop, managing
director at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
"So regardless of what the move is, the fact you are
someplace you haven't been before is cause for uncertainty."
The next Fed monetary policy meeting is scheduled for Sept.
17-18.
U.S. economic data expected on Friday includes new home
sales for July at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast a total of 490,000 annualized units, compared
with 497,000 in June.
S&P 500 futures added 1 point and were roughly even
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were flat
and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 3.5 points.
Pandora Media Inc dropped 6.6 percent to $20.27 in
premarket trade after the Internet radio service said late
Thursday that rising expenditures to acquire music and expand
its sales force would push fiscal 2014 earnings below analyst
expectations.
Aeropostale Inc tumbled 15.5 percent to $9.28 before
the opening bell after the teen apparel retailer forecast a deep
third quarter loss.
Expedia Inc rose 5.7 percent to $49.10 in premarket
after the online travel company announced a strategic marketing
agreement with Travelocity.