By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. stocks were set to open little changed on Monday after data showed a steep drop in orders for long-lasting manufactured goods last month.

Durable goods orders recorded their biggest drop in nearly a year in July and a gauge of planned business spending on capital goods tumbled, casting a shadow over the economy early in the third quarter.

U.S. Treasuries yields fell after the data and that could help equities, according to Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.

A recent spike in Treasury yields has affected other financial markets as investors grew concerned the steep rise could drive interest rates on mortgages and consumer credit too high and hurt the economy.

S&P 500 futures fell 1 point and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 21 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 2 points.

Amgen Inc struck a deal to buy cancer drug maker Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $10.4 billion on Sunday, sweetening its original offer made in June. Onyx shares rose 5.8 percent and Amgen added 5.1 percent in premarket trading.

In other deal news, the Pritzker Organization said it will acquire scrap metal broker TMS International Corp for $17.50 a share, a premium of about 12 percent to TMS's Friday close of $15.57.

Anadarko Petroleum shares rose 2.8 percent premarket after India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp agreed to buy 10 percent in a gas field offshore Mozambique from Anadarko for $2.64 billion.

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel intended to reach out to his British and French counterparts to discuss the situation in Syria after reports of alleged chemical weapons attacks in Damascus, a senior official said. Hagel said the United States would only take action in concert with the international community and within a legal framework.

Washington was all but certain that the government of President Bashar al-Assad had gassed its own people.

"The escalation of U.S. involvement in Syria could be a problem for the market," Cardillo said. "The S&P 500 is bound to test the 1,635-1,640 level and news out of the Middle East could be the trigger for the market to complete its downward move."

Italian stocks led euro zone shares lower as mounting concerns about a government crisis in the country fueled a selloff in shares exposed to Rome's government debt. Members of Silvio Berlusconi's center-right party warned they would bring down the government if the former premier is expelled from parliament.

Friday's gains helped the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite end a two-week losing streak, but the Dow posted its third consecutive weekly decline. Last week the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the S&P gained 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq added 1.5 percent.