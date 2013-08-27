* NYSE, Nasdaq at odds over cause of last week's Nasdaq
outage
* J.C. Penney shares drop after top shareholder sells
investment
* Consumer confidence data due
* Futures down: Dow 126 pts, S&P 17 pts, Nasdaq 35 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 27 U.S. stocks were set to fall at
the open on Tuesday after Western powers told the Syrian
opposition to expect a strike against President Bashar
al-Assad's forces within days, according to sources.
The sources, who attended a meeting between envoys from 11
core Friends of Syria alliance members and the Syrian National
Coalition in Istanbul, said "action to deter further use of
chemical weapons by the Assad regime could come as early as in
the next few days."
Adding to the rising tension, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
said in a television interview with the BBC on Tuesday the U.S.
military is ready to act immediately should President Barack
Obama order action against Syria.
"Prudent investors seem to be factoring (Syria) in a little
bit more than they had been previously," said Gordon Charlop, a
managing director at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
S&P 500 futures fell 17 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 126
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 35 points.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday laid the
groundwork for possible action against Assad's government,
calling for accountability over what he called a "moral
obscenity."
Kerry's words triggered a flight to safety in financial
markets, with U.S. stocks turning lower in the last hour of
trading on Monday. Asian stocks fell overnight and European
shares were sharply lower despite a 16-month high in a measure
of German business sentiment.
The possibility of military action in Syria is highly
disruptive of markets "because it's bringing in Russia, and that
complicates things tremendously," said Kim Forrest, senior
equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in
Pittsburgh.
The U.N. Security Council has been deadlocked on Syria since
2011. Russia and China have vetoed three resolutions condemning
Assad and calling for punitive steps against his government.
Gold prices were near a 12-week high and the yen rose as the
geopolitical tension lured investors towards safe-haven buying.
On Wall Street, five days after a glitch that paralyzed
Nasdaq-listed stocks for three hours on all U.S. markets, rivals
Nasdaq OMX and NYSE Euronext have a different
understanding of what happened in the period preceding and
during the blackout, with each side blaming the other for the
outage, according to sources.
Shares of J.C.Penney fell 2.3 percent in premarket
trading a day after hedge fund manager William Ackman, the
biggest share holder, said he had sold his entire stake after
his campaign to overhaul the retailer failed.
Richard Schulze, the founder and largest shareholder of Best
Buy, said in a regulatory filing he plans to start
selling its stock this fall.
Shares of Tiffany & Co rose 1.1 percent in premarket
trading after the U.S. jeweler reported a higher quarterly
profit and raised its full-year forecast.
U.S. single-family home prices rose in June, though the pace
of gains slowed slightly, a closely watched survey showed. Other
data due include the Conference Board's release of consumer
confidence for August at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).