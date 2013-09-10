* Syria fears ease on possible diplomatic solution
* China data points to stabilizing economy
* Futures up: Dow 76 pts, S&P 8.9 pts, Nasdaq 19 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a sixth day of
gains, following another batch of rosy economic data out of
China and as expectations eased about a Western military strike
against Syria.
* Fears of action against Syria eased after U.S. President
Barack Obama said Monday he saw a possible breakthrough in the
crisis with Syria after Russia proposed that its ally Damascus
hands over its chemical weapons for destruction, which could
avert planned U.S. military strikes.
* Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said Tuesday the European
nation will put forward a U.N. Security Council draft resolution
for Syria to give up its chemical weapons, quickly turning the
Russian idea into a full-blown diplomatic proposal.
* Economic data in China showed stronger-than-expected
industrial output and retail sales showed their fastest growth
this year, reinforcing signs that China's economy was
stabilizing after slowing for more than two years.
* After suffering its worst monthly performance since May
2012 in August, the S&P 500 has rallied for the past five
sessions for a 2.4 percent gain that marks its longest winning
streak in two months.
* S&P 500 futures rose 8.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 76
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 19 points.
* At least three of the top 20 investors in Microsoft Corp
want a turnaround expert to succeed Steve Ballmer as
chief executive, and have urged the company's board to consider
Ford Motor Co CEO Alan Mulally and Computer Sciences Corp
CEO Mike Lawrie for the job, several sources familiar
with the matter said. Microsoft shares rose 1.1 percent to
$31.99 in premarket trading.
* Apple Inc is expected to introduce a cheaper
version of the iPhone on Tuesday, bringing one of the industry's
costliest smartphones within reach of the masses in poorer
emerging markets. Apple shares gained 0.5 percent to $508.50
before the opening bell.
* Layoffs at Bank of America Corp's BAC.N mortgage business
will amount to about 2,100 positions, a source told Reuters on
Monday, in response to weak refinancing activity.
* European shares advanced and Asian stocks rose to
three-month highs as expectations ebbed of U.S.-led military
action against Syria, and following robust macroeconomic data
out of China.