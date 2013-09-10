* Syria fears ease on possible diplomatic solution
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. stocks were poised to
open higher Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a sixth
day of gains, following further upbeat economic data from China
and as an alternative solution emerged to a possible Western
military strike against Syria.
Fears of action against Syria eased after U.S. President
Barack Obama said Monday he saw a possible breakthrough in the
crisis with Syria after Russia proposed that its ally Damascus
hands over its chemical weapons for destruction, which could
avert planned U.S. military strikes.
Syrian Prime Minister Wael al-Halki said his country
supported a Russian proposal for Damascus to give up chemical
weapons to avoid a possible U.S. military strike.
"Certainly there was the potential for escalation, which was
the market's primary concern, and that seemed to be the issue
out there," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of
Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.
Economic data in China showed stronger-than-expected
industrial output and retail sales showed their fastest growth
this year, reinforcing signs that the world's second-largest
economy was stabilizing after slowing for more than two years.
"Another good China-data day and that has certainly been
helping," Ghriskey said.
"Anything that is going to forestall a strike on Syria
certainly gets the risk appetite back into the marketplace."
However, White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama would
press ahead with his plan to ask Congress to approve the use of
military force in Syria, despite Syria's recent acceptance of
the Russian proposal.
Oil prices pulled back, with U.S. crude off 2.1
percent. Crude prices rose 2.7 percent last week on worries a
strike against Syria could spark a wider conflict and heightened
supply concerns.
After suffering its worst monthly performance since May 2012
in August, the S&P 500 has rallied for the past five
sessions for a 2.4 percent gain that marks its longest winning
streak in two months.
S&P 500 futures rose 9.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 79
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 19 points.
S&P Dow Jones Indices said Goldman Sachs Group Inc
will replace Bank of American Corp, Visa Inc will
replace Hewlett-Packard Co and Nike Inc will
replace Alcoa Inc in the Dow Jones Industrial Average
after the close of trading Sept. 20.
Goldman shares rose 2.2 percent to $163, Visa gained 2.1
percent to $182.33 and Nike advanced 1.8 percent to $66.55 in
premarket trading, while Alcoa lost 1.2 percent to $7.98, Bank
of America added 0.3 percent to $14.52 and Hewlett-Packard shed
0.9 percent to $22.15.
McDonald's Corp gained 0.9 percent to $97.31 in
premarket trading after the fast-food restaurant chain reported
a better-than-expected 1.9 percent increase in global sales at
established restaurants in August.
Apple Inc is expected to introduce a cheaper
version of the iPhone on Tuesday, bringing one of the industry's
costliest smartphones within reach of the masses in poorer
emerging markets. Apple shares gained 0.6 percent to $509.15
before the opening bell.