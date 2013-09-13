* Retail sales up but below expectations

* Producer Price Index shows tame inflation

* U.S., Russia to push for new Syria peace talks

* Intel climbs in premarket trading after upgrade

* Indexes: Dow up 0.31 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq off 0.07 pct

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks were little changed on Friday, after a host of economic data did little to cause investors to recalibrate expectations the Federal Reserve may begin to scale back its stimulus measures next week.

Retail sales rose 0.2 percent in August, below economists' expectations of a 0.4 percent increase and the 0.4 percent climb in July. Sales were weaker than expected despite increased demand for automobiles and other big-ticket items and added to signs economic growth slowed in the third quarter.

In a separate report, producer prices rose 0.3 percent in August, slightly above expectations, as energy prices rose. However, the Producer Price Index excluding volatile food and energy costs was unchanged.

The Fed is widely expected to announce a reduction in stimulus when it concludes a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

"These were the two big numbers, the PPI and retail sales and I don't think either of them change the outlook, which our base case is the Fed goes in and begins the (tapering) process here on the Sept. 17-18 meeting," said Darrell Cronk, regional chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Private Bank in New York.

"We'll do a little bit of moving sideways probably, at least until we see the Fed meeting next week."

Equities were unfazed as the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment fell to 76.8 in September, the lowest since April and well shy of August's 82.1 and the 82.0 economists had expected.

In the last major piece of economic data on Friday's schedule, business inventories rose 0.4 percent in July, their largest increase in six months and above the 0.2 percent estimate, suggesting restocking could provide a boost to third-quarter economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 47.23 points or 0.31 percent, to 15,347.87, the S&P 500 gained 2.02 points or 0.12 percent, to 1,685.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.481 points or 0.07 percent, to 3,713.487.

The S&P 500 is up 1.9 percent for the week and is on track to rise in eight of the past nine sessions, as fears about military action by the West against Syria receded and data showed China's economy may be improving.

The Fed currently purchases $85 billion a month in Treasury and mortgage bonds in its effort to stimulate the economy. A Reuters poll on Monday showed economists at a majority of U.S. primary dealers expect the Fed to announce it will cut its bond purchases by $10 billion.

However, some recent economic data, including last week's disappointing payrolls report, had created some uncertainty surrounding any expected action by the Fed.

U.S. crude fell 0.9 percent as concerns about Syria retreated. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed on Friday to push again for an international conference aimed at ending Syria's civil war.

Intel Corp shares gained 2.5 percent to $23.21 as the biggest boost to the S&P 500 after Jefferies boosted its rating on the chipmaker to "buy" from "hold" and upped its price target to $30 per share.