* Fed to continue $85-billion monthly bond purchases
* Weekly jobless claims on tap
* Futures up: Dow 58 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 8.25 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve surprised investors
and economists by keeping its stimulus measures intact.
U.S. Federal Reserve defied market expectations on Wednesday
by postponing a wind-down of its massive monetary stimulus,
saying it would wait for more evidence of solid economic growth.
The Fed will continue, for now, with its $85-billion monthly
bond purchases which have propped up economic growth and equity
markets for much of the year.
The news boosted global equity markets, including European
shares, which were on track for their highest close in more than
five years. The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.9 percent at
1,270.25 points, around its highest since mid-2008.
Southeast Asian stocks and currencies also surged as
investors returned to emerging markets in droves after the Fed's
decision.
"Yesterday's decision was a big shock to the market and for
now, the positive sentiment is intact," said Peter Cardillo,
chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"Maybe next week the market will digest more information and
realize that tapering is not exactly off the table."
S&P 500 futures rose 5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 58
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 8.25 points.
Weekly jobless claims data will be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT
(1230 GMT). Analysts in a Reuters survey expect claims to have
risen to 330,000, from the previous week's 292,000. Existing
home sales data is due at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT).
In company news, Rite Aid Corp, the third-largest
U.S. drugstore chain, raised its profit forecast for the current
year after reporting a fourth straight quarterly profit. The
stock jumped 13 percent to $4.18 in premarket trading.
Priceline Com Inc could be in the spotlight after
its shares hit $1,000 on Wednesday, the first S&P 500 stock to
hit that level. The stock was unchanged in premarket trading.
U.S. and UK regulators are expected to announce a civil
settlement as soon as Thursday of their investigations into
JPMorgan Chase & Co's "London Whale" derivatives loss,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500
indexes climbed to all-time highs after the Fed announcement.