* Tesla shares hit record after bullish brokerage note
* JPMorgan slips, bank to pay regulators $920 million in
penalties
* Agilent jumps, to spin off part of its business
* Dow off 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday
a day after the S&P 500 hit a record high as the market ralled
on the Federal Reserve's surprise decision to maintain its
stimulus intact.
Major U.S. stock indexes seesawed between modest gains and
losses after Wednesday's rally. The Fed was expected to announce
it would taper its stimulus but instead announced it would keep
purchasing $85 billion in bonds every month. The program has
been instrumental in lifting the benchmark S&P index 20 percent
this year while keeping Treasuries yields under pressure.
The Fed said it wants more evidence of solid economic growth
before beginning to withdraw its stimulus. Data on Thursday
showed factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region
increased by the most in more than two years and firms' optimism
about the future hit a 10-year high.
"The economy is improving slowly. It is a decent enough
background for people to want to invest in equities," said Mark
Lehmann, president of JMP Securities in San Francisco.
"The stock market is still the best house on a tough block,
the best asset class at least through the rest of the year."
A Reuters poll of 17 primary bond dealers on Wednesday found
that nine were now looking for the U.S. central bank to trim its
bond purchases at a meeting in December, but most said their
forecasts were very far from certain.
One looked for a reduction in October, two more said the Fed
would wait until next year and five were not ready to make a
forecast.
News that the Fed would delay winding down its stimulus
until it had more evidence of solid economic growth boosted
global equity markets on Thursday, especially emerging markets
as investors returned to riskier assets.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.86 points or
0.18 percent, to 15,649.08, the S&P 500 lost 1.36 points
or 0.08 percent, to 1,724.16 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 3.943 points or 0.1 percent, to 3,787.584.
The S&P hit 1,729.86, a record intraday high. The broad
benchmark and the 30-stock Dow industrials closed at record
highs Wednesday, while the Nasdaq Composite closed at its
highest in 13 years.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank, will pay
approximately $920 million in penalties to regulators in two
countries to settle some of its potential liabilities from its
$6.2-billion "London Whale" derivatives loss last year,
according to terms made public on Thursday. JPMorgan shares were
down 1 percent at $52.88.
Shares of Tesla Motors hit a record high, boosted
in part by an upbeat note from analysts at Deutsche Bank. Shares
of the electric car maker hit $179.40 and were recently up 7.7
percent at $179.05.
Agilent Technologies shares were the largest
percentage gainer on the S&P 500 after the company said it will
spin off its electronic measurement business to focus on its
fast-growing healthcare business. The stock gained 4.7 percent
to $51.64.
Oracle Corp forecast sales and profit for its
second quarter that fell short of expectations as it continues
to battle soft global IT demand and smaller rivals. Its shares
slipped 0.7 percent to $33.62.
Rite Aid Corp shares rallied 15.8 percent to $4.30
after the drugstore chain raised its profit forecast for the
current year after reporting a fourth straight quarterly profit.