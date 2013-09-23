* Four Fed officials to speak Monday
* BlackBerry shares fall further after change in focus
* Futures: Dow down 17 pts, S&P down 3 pts, Nasdaq off 4 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stock index futures
dipped in light volume on Monday as traders balanced upbeat data
from Germany and China with angst ahead of Federal Reserve
speakers after last week's hawkish comments from a top Fed
official.
Germany's private sector grew in September at its fastest
rate since January and a survey showed Chinese manufacturing
activity accelerated to a six-month high in September, giving
equities relative support. The U.S. flash Markit Manufacturing
PMI for September is due at 8:58 a.m. (1258 GMT)
Four Fed officials will be on the speakers' circuit Monday,
including influential New York Fed President William Dudley, who
will speak on Monday at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT). Investors will be
paying close attention after St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard
said Friday the Fed could still decide to start trimming its
stimulus in October if inflation and unemployment data warrant
it.
"We had some good news out of China and Europe and the
elections in Germany are favorable for the euro zone, but focus
remains on the Fed," said Peter Cardillo,
"Fed speakers are going to keep this market on edge, will
continue to keep it guessing when they will begin to taper."
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart
will speak at 9:20 a.m. (1320 GMT) and Fed Bank of Dallas
President Richard Fisher will speak in San Antonio, Texas, at
1:30 p.m. New York time (1730 GMT).
The S&P 500 and Dow industrials hit record highs last week
after the Fed ignored investor expectations by postponing the
start of the wind down of its massive monetary stimulus, saying
it wanted to wait for more evidence of solid economic growth.
S&P 500 futures fell 3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 17
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 4 points.
The prospect of a government shutdown or even a default in
the following weeks could keep markets jittery even as Wall
Street analysts sense the current drama is likely to feature
more bluster than bravado.
The widely followed Dow Jones industrial average will
open Monday with three new components as Goldman Sachs,
Visa and Nike replace Bank of America,
Hewlett-Packard and Alcoa.
On the S&P 500, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Ametek
will replace Advanced Micro Devices and SAIC Inc
.
U.S.-traded shares of BlackBerry fell 5.8 percent
in premarket trading after the Canadian smartphone maker
announced Friday a change in focus away from the consumer in
favor of businesses and governments. The move has fueled fears
about BlackBerry's long-term viability.
German shares were lower though they remained near last
week's record high a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel won a
landslide victory in the general election. Her conservatives may
need leftist rivals to form a coalition government.