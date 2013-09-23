* Positive German, Chinese data outweighed by Fed
uncertainty
* Fed's Dudley says Fed could begin tapering stimulus this
year
* Apple shares jump after most successful iPhone launch ever
* Indexes down: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks declined for a
third straight session on Monday as Federal Reserve officials
suggested the Fed could still begin scaling back its stimulus
later this year.
A looming political deadline in Washington added to pressure
on the market, where losses over the past three sessions have
erased the S&P 500's 1.2 percent gain last Wednesday when the
Fed decided against reducing its economic stimulus measures.
William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York, said in a speech the timeline that Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke articulated in June for scaling back the central bank's
stimulus measures is "still very much intact," as long as the
economy keeps improving.
At a separate event, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher
warned that by standing pat the Fed had hurt its credibility and
said he had urged colleagues to support a $10 billion reduction
in the Fed's bond-buying program at last week's meeting.
Banks led the S&P 500's decline, with Citigroup down
3.2 percent at $49.57, a day after the Financial Times reported
Citi had a significant drop in trading revenue during the third
quarter. The S&P financial index lost 1.5 percent.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase were down 2.5 percent at
$51.46.
The Fed last week decided against reducing asset purchases
from the current $85-billion monthly pace, surprising many
investors who had anticipated a change in policy.
"They have cast uncertainty, and the uncertainty more than
overshadows the fact that they've left a more stimulative policy
in place," said Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush
Equity Management LLC in San Francisco.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.71
points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,401.38. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 8.07 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,701.84.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.44 points, or 0.25
percent, at 3,765.29.
The S&P 500 is on track for a gain of 4.2 percent for
September and is up 19.3 percent for the year so far.
Adding to concerns was the approaching Oct 1 deadline for
Congress to avoid a government shutdown as lawmakers negotiate
ahead of the end of the fiscal year.
"I think investors are a little more concerned about the
debate going on in Washington and the volatility that may create
over the next few weeks," said Michael Sheldon, chief market
strategist of RDM Financial in Westport, Connecticut.
U.S.-listed shares of Blackberry closed up 1.1
percent at $8.82 after a consortium led by Fairfax Financial
offered to buy the Canadian smartphone maker for $4.7
billion.
Apple shares were a bright spot, up 5 percent to
$490.64, giving the S&P 500 its biggest boost. Apple sold 9
million iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c models since their launch on
Friday.
A flood of new orders gave a boost to European and Chinese
firms in September, according to surveys that added to evidence
that the global economy is healing, but U.S. factory activity
lost some momentum.
The widely followed Dow Jones industrial average now
includes three new components. Goldman Sachs, Visa
and Nike on Monday replaced Bank of America,
Hewlett-Packard and Alcoa.
Shares of Goldman fell 2.7 percent to $165.25, while Visa
declined 1.3 percent to $196.24, and Nike dipped 0.6 percent to
$68.98. HP eased 0.1 percent to $21.20, Alcoa slipped 0.1
percent to $8.28 and shares of Bank of America dropped 2.1
percent to $14.14.
Volume totalled about 5.8 billion shares traded on the New
York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, below the
average daily closing volume of about 6.3 billion this year.
Decliners beat advancers on the NYSE by about 1.4 to 1 and
on the Nasdaq by about 1.3 to 1.