* Exxon Mobil leads Dow after Buffett buy
* J.C. Penney, FedEx gain on hedge fund stakes
* Dow, S&P post sixth straight week of gains
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct; S&P 0.4 pct; Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Luke Swiderski
NEW YORK, Nov 15 The Dow and the S&P 500 hit new
highs on Friday for a sixth straight week of gains, as investors
continued to take cues from Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet
Yellen, who told a Senate Committee it was too early to end the
central bank's stimulus.
Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp led the blue chip Dow
index higher. They rose 2.2 percent to $95.27 a day after Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed a
new $3.45 billion stake in the second-largest U.S. company by
market value, behind only Apple Inc
Both the S&P and Dow capped a fourth straight day of gains
and the S&P 500 finished within two points of 1,800, as investor
confidence in the market remained high.
"I think there is a general expectation that the market is
going to continue to rally for the rest of the year," said Brad
McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial,
based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
"Retail investors are starting to move back in and I think
that's providing a fair amount of support."
Toward the end of the year, fund managers who are trailing
their benchmarks may help boost stocks as they chase
performance.
"I think it's going to be a slow grind up," said Dan Veru,
chief investment officer at Palisade Capital Management, adding
that the only thing "that can derail this is some exogenous
macroeconomic event that comes out of nowhere."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 85.48 points,
or 0.54 percent, at 15,961.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.56 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,798.18. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.23 points, or 0.33
percent, at 3,985.97.
A number of big hedge funds disclosed they took positions in
ailing department store J.C. Penney Co, sending its
shares up 3.9 percent to $9.03.
FedEx Corp shares added 1.6 percent to $138.65 after
filings showed Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC, George Soros'
Soros Fund Management LLC and John Paulson's Paulson & Co all
took stakes in the company.
Shares of Electronic Arts Inc fell 7.3 percent to
$24.06 a share. Omega Advisors, owned by billionaire Leon
Cooperman, said in a Thursday filing it had dissolved its stake
of 750,000 shares in the video game publisher.
InterCloud Systems Inc shares surged 271 percent to
$9.46 after the cloud computing and consulting services company
said its quarterly revenue rose five-fold to $16.2 million.
Data showed New York state's manufacturing sector
unexpectedly shrank this month while U.S. industrial production
fell in October as output at power plants and mines
declined.