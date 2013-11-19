* Home Depot shares rise as housing recovery boosts results
* Futures: Dow off 4 pts, S&P off 3 pts, Nasdaq down 4 pts
NEW YORK, Nov 19 U.S. stock index futures edged
lower on Tuesday after the Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs the
previous session, with a few earnings reports expected to
dominate trading amid a lack of broad market catalysts.
* Major indexes continue to face resistance at key levels
after the Dow traded above 16,000 and the S&P topped 1,800,
levels that both were unable to hold at Monday's close.
* Markets are seen trading in a tight range as technical
resistance and the lack of bullish news is offset by the
continued support to equities from the Federal Reserve's
economic stimulus.
* There are no major economic indicators due Tuesday.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speaks on current economic
conditions and monetary policy in Chicago at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1915
GMT) and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on "Communication and
Monetary Policy" in Washington D.C. at 7 p.m. (0000 GMT).
* A recovery in the U.S. housing market helped Home Depot
top profit and sales estimates for the third quarter,
prompting the No. 1 home improvement chain to raise its
fiscal-year outlook for the third time this year. Shares gained
3.1 percent in premarket trading.
* S&P 500 futures fell 3 points and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 4
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 4 points.
* Best Buy reported a quarterly profit, reversing a
year-ago loss, boosted by tight cost controls. The stock fell
5.7 percent, however, on concern over pressure on margins during
the holiday season.
* Trina Solar Ltd posted a profit after eight
straight quarters of losses as solar panel prices held steady
after a four-year decline and the company cut manufacturing
costs, sending its shares up 11.6 percent in premarket trading.
* Tesla Motors shares fell 3.4 percent premarket
after the U.S. traffic safety regulator said it will examine
potential risks associated with incidents in which Model S cars
have caught fire. The stock was down 24 percent this month to
Monday's close.