* Home Depot shares rise as housing recovery boosts results

* Best Buy swings to a profit, shares fall on margin concerns

* Trina Solar posts profit after string of losses, shares jump

* Futures: Dow up 3 pts, S&P off 2 pts, Nasdaq down 1 pt

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Nov 19 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday after the Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs the previous session, with a few earnings reports expected to dominate trading amid a lack of broad market catalysts.

Major indexes continue to face resistance at key levels after the Dow traded above 16,000 and the S&P topped 1,800, levels that both were unable to hold at Monday's close.

Markets are seen trading in a tight range as technical resistance and the lack of bullish news is offset by the continued support to equities from the Federal Reserve's economic stimulus.

Investors will look for any changes in tone from the Fed as Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1915 GMT) and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on "Communication and Monetary Policy" at 7 p.m. (0000 GMT).

"There's no real news to propel the market higher but no real options for investors in terms of other places to put their money," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"The market will likely stay here until the beginning of next year and the Fed decides when is a good time to change policy," he said. "It's going to take a weak holiday season, people reporting weak retail sales" to take the market down significantly.

A recovery in the U.S. housing market helped Home Depot top profit and sales estimates for the third quarter, prompting the No. 1 home improvement chain to raise its fiscal-year outlook for the third time this year. Shares gained 3.1 percent in premarket trading.

S&P 500 futures fell 3 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 2 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 1 point.

Best Buy reported a quarterly profit, reversing a year-ago loss, boosted by tight cost controls. But there was also concern over pressure on margins during the holiday season and the stock fell 5.4 percent. As of Monday's close, Best Buy was up 268 percent so far this year.

Trina Solar Ltd posted a profit after eight straight quarters of losses as solar panel prices held steady after a four-year decline and the company cut manufacturing costs, sending its shares up 11.5 percent in premarket trading.

Tesla Motors shares fell 3.4 percent premarket after the U.S. traffic safety regulator launched an investigation into the luxury electric sports car maker's Model S sedan after three car fires in six weeks. The stock was down 24 percent this month to Monday's close.

Campbell Soup fell 5.5 percent premarket after the world's largest soup maker reported quarterly earnings that missed analysts' estimates by a wide margin.