* Home Depot shares rise as housing recovery boosts results
* Best Buy swings to a profit, margin concerns pressure
shares
* Trina Solar posts profit after string of losses, shares
jump
* Futures: Dow up 27 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 4 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 19 U.S. stocks were set to drift
higher at the open on Tuesday after the Dow and S&P 500 hit
record highs the previous session, with a few earnings reports
expected to dominate trading amid a lack of broad market
catalysts.
Major indexes continue to face resistance at key levels
after the Dow traded above 16,000 and the S&P topped 1,800,
levels that both were unable to hold at Monday's close.
Markets are seen trading in a tight range as technical
resistance and the lack of bullish news is offset by the
continued support to equities from the Federal Reserve's
economic stimulus.
Investors will look for any changes in tone from the Fed as
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speaks on current economic
conditions and monetary policy at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1915 GMT) and
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on "Communication and Monetary
Policy" at 7 p.m. (0000 GMT).
"There's no real news to propel the market higher but no
real options for investors in terms of other places to put their
money," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm
LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"The market will likely stay here until the beginning of
next year and the Fed decides when is a good time to change
policy," he said. "It's going to take a weak holiday season,
people reporting weak retail sales," to take the market down
significantly.
A recovery in the U.S. housing market helped Home Depot
top profit and sales estimates for the third quarter,
prompting the No. 1 home improvement chain to raise its
fiscal-year outlook for the third time this year. Shares gained
3.3 percent in premarket trading.
S&P 500 futures were flat and little changed in terms
of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 27
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4 points.
Best Buy reported a quarterly profit, reversing a
year-ago loss, boosted by tight cost controls. But there was
also concern over pressure on margins during the holiday season
and the stock fell 5.5 percent. As of Monday's close, Best Buy
was up 268 percent so far this year.
Trina Solar Ltd posted a profit after eight quarters
of losses as solar panel prices held steady after a four-year
decline and the company cut manufacturing costs, sending its
shares up 10 percent in premarket trading.
Tesla Motors shares fell 1 percent premarket. U.S.
traffic safety regulators launched an investigation into the
luxury electric sports car maker's Model S sedan after three car
fires in six weeks. The stock was down 24 percent this month to
Monday's close.
Campbell Soup fell 5.5 percent premarket after the
world's largest soup maker reported quarterly earnings that
missed analysts' estimates by a wide margin.