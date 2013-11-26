* Consumer confidence unexpectedly falls in November
* Tiffany & Co rises after results, JA Solar falls
* Jos. A. Bank rallies after on offer to buy from Men's
Wearhouse
* Indexes up: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 26 U.S. stocks inched higher on
Tuesday during a holiday-shortened trading week, but investors
remained cautious about placing new bets after the market's
rapid rally has sent indexes to record highs.
The S&P 500 has risen nearly 27 percent this year, primarily
bolstered by expectations the Federal Reserve's stimulus will
continue at least until the end of the year.
Economic data has indicated growth continues to be sluggish,
but the Fed's program is expected to keep a floor under equities
for as long as the central bank keeps its $85 billion per month
in bond purchases in place.
Still, many investors have also expected a pullback in
equities given the scope of the equity rally that has put the
benchmark S&P index on track for its best yearly performance
since 1998 and an unsteady economic recovery.
"Things are OK. They are not great, but we are starting to
price in great here, and it's difficult to be a believer at
these prices. You have to tread carefully," said Stephen
Massocca, managing director at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in
San Francisco.
"I'm not going to say stocks are ragingly expensive, but
they are not cheap."
In economic news, the Conference Board's index of consumer
confidence unexpected fell in November as Americans worried
about their future jobs and earnings prospects.
Other data showed permits for future U.S. home construction
rose to the highest in nearly 5-1/2 years in October and prices
for single-family homes notched big gains in September,
suggesting higher mortgage rates have not halted the housing
recovery.
Tiffany & Co jumped 8.5 percent to $87.84 as the
best performer on the S&P 500 after the luxury retailer reported
third-quarter sales that topped expectations and raised its
forecast for full-year profit. The S&P retail index
advanced 0.8 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 33.33 points or
0.21 percent, to 16,105.87, the S&P 500 gained 4.12
points or 0.23 percent, to 1,806.6 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 19.924 points or 0.5 percent, to 4,014.498.
Trading is expected to be light this week, likely amplifying
volatility, with financial markets closed Thursday for the
Thanksgiving holiday. Markets will also close early at 1 p.m.
(1800 GMT) the following day, known as Black Friday, the
unofficial start of the U.S. holiday shopping season.
Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc surged 11.1 percent to
$56.22 after Men's Wearhouse offered to buy the company
for $55 per share in cash. Men's Wearhouse jumped 9.9 percent to
$51.72.
JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd stumbled 5.5 percent to
$10.05 after reporting a quarterly loss.