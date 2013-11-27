* HP shares continue to rise on optimism about revenues

* Jobless claims unexpectedly fall in latest week

* Trading expected to be light ahead of Thanksgiving

* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 3.75 pts

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Nov 27 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Wednesday as investors found few reasons to buy before the Thanksgiving holiday, with major indexes near historic highs, though Hewlett-Packard rallied after its results.

Trading is expected to be light, with many traders out for the holiday. The stock market will be closed on Thursday and will close at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday. The light volume could add to market volatility.

Wall Street has soared this year, largely on expectations for continued stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Both the Dow and S&P 500 have risen more than 20 percent in 2013, hitting a series of all-time highs, while the Nasdaq on Tuesday closed above 4,000 for the first time since 2000.

"A lot of investors are taking a pause, considering whether they should take gains at these levels," said Tim Speiss, head of personal wealth advisors at EisnerAmper in New York. "There's not much out there that will cause significant gains or losses in the markets."

Tech shares will be in focus a day after Hewlett-Packard Co beat revenue forecasts, with sales growth in its server and networking businesses inspiring optimism about the company's turnaround plan. The stock jumped 6 percent to $26.60 in premarket trading.

S&P 500 futures rose 1 point and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 11 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 3.75 points.

The year's equity gains have been largely steady, prompting many investors to expect at least a short-term pullback.

"The big question is whether the market is properly valued," said Speiss. "We've come far enough that if we were to correct by 4 or 6 percent over the near term, that wouldn't be that big a deal."

While the Fed's stimulus program is expected to put a floor under equity prices for as long as it continues, recent volatility has come on uncertainty over when the program will end. The central bank has said it would begin to slow its stimulus measures when the unemployment rate and inflation meet its targets, putting a heightened focus on economic data.

The holiday shopping season unofficially begins on Friday, and already there has been unprecedented price-cutting from the discount chain Wal-Mart Stores Inc, earlier-than-usual deals from online company Amazon.com Inc and price-match promises from Best Buy Co Inc, Target Corp .

In the latest economic data, weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fell in the latest week, dropping to 316,000 from 323,000. Analysts were expecting a rise to 7,000. Separately, orders for durable goods in October fell 2 percent, compared with the expected 1.9 percent decline.

Futures showed little immediate reaction to the data.

After the market opens, the November Chicago Purchasing Managers Index will be released at 9:45 a.m., followed by the final November Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan gauge on consumer sentiment at 9:55 a.m. The PMI is seen falling to 60 from 65.9, while the sentiment index is expected to rise to 73.5 from a preliminary reading of 72.

Energy shares could be pressured as crude oil dropped 1.1 percent to $92.67 alongside a higher-than-expected increase in inventories.

Tilly's Inc slumped 22.5 percent to $12.30 in premarket trading after the teen apparel retailer forecast fourth-quarter profits below expectations.