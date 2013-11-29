* Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq on track for third straight monthly
gain
* Markets closing at 1 p.m.; volume expected to be light
* Retailers in view as shopping season unofficially starts
* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P 500 up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.6 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. stocks rose modestly on
Friday, with investors wary of making big bets in a short
post-holiday session, though the S&P 500 is set for its longest
weekly winning streak in 10 years.
Volume was light, with slightly over 1.1 billion shares
traded on all U.S. platforms, according to BATS exchange data,
as many U.S. investors remained out following the Thanksgiving
holiday. The U.S. stock market will end its regular session
three hours early at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), following an all-day
closure on Thursday.
"It's just drifting up because at the moment, the path of
least resistance is up. There is no news that is going to push
it lower," said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor division
at O'Neil Securities in New York.
"There is nothing negative out there for anyone to take
anything off the table."
Retail stocks were in the spotlight as the holiday shopping
season gets under way. Many stores opened on Thanksgiving for
the first time ever this year, but shoppers appeared to be
making careful purchases.
Equities have rallied in recent weeks on the back of
expectations for continued stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Wednesday
while the Nasdaq ended at a 13-year high.
Investors will focus on retail stocks in an attempt to get
an early read on the strength of the holiday shopping season.
"Black Friday" typically marks the unofficial start of the
holiday shopping season, but many stores opened on Thursday and
offered steep discounts.
The S&P retail index rose 0.4 percent. Among some
of the most active retail names, Target Corp declined
0.6 percent to $64.02, Best Buy Co Inc jumped 1.6
percent to $40.24, and J.C. Penney Co gained 0.3 percent
to $10.11.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.77 points or
0.29 percent, to 16,144.10. The S&P 500 gained 4.92
points or 0.27 percent, to 1,812.15. The Nasdaq Composite
added 22.418 points or 0.55 percent, to 4,067.168.
The Nasdaq was bolstered by the tech sector's strength, with
eBay Inc up 2.6 percent to $50.59 and Microsoft Corp
up 1.6 percent at $38.19.
For the month of November, the Dow is up 3.9 percent, the
S&P 500 is up 3.2 percent and the Nasdaq up 3.8 percent.
For the week, the Dow is up 0.5 percent and the S&P 500 is
up 0.4 percent, with both indexes on track for their eighth
straight weekly gain. The Nasdaq is up 1.7 percent for the week.
The S&P 500's eight-week winning streak the longest run for
the benchmark index since a nine-week climb between November
2003 and January 2004.
While the Fed's stimulus program is expected to put a floor
under equity prices for as long as it continues, recent
volatility has come on uncertainty over when the program will
end. The central bank has said it would begin to slow the
program when certain economic measures meet its targets. Data on
Wednesday, including on the labor market and consumer sentiment,
pointed to economic improvement.
In the health-care sector, CVS Caremark Corp shares
gained 0.8 percent to $67.28 in the wake of Wednesday's news
that CVS will buy drug infusion services provider Coram LLC for
$2.1 billion. The transaction will let CVS Caremark bolster its
pharmacy benefits management business by offering cost-effective
delivery of specialty drugs.
In the agribusiness sector, shares of Archer Daniels Midland
fell 2.3 percent to $40.52. The stock's slide followed
news that Australia rejected ADM's $2.6 billion takeover of
GrainCorp, bowing to pressure from grain growers in a
rare and surprising decision.