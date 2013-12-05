* GDP, claims data beat expectations but factory orders fall
* China Mobile signs deal with Apple - report
* Dollar General leads S&P 500 after earnings, sales results
* Indexes off: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 5 U.S. stocks fell modestly on
Thursday as a round of mixed economic data left investors unsure
over how soon the Federal Reserve was prepared to begin winding
down its monetary stimulus.
Gross domestic product grew at an annualized 3.6 percent in
the third quarter, the fastest pace since the first quarter of
2012, instead of the 2.8 percent pace reported earlier.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth would be
revised up to 3.0 percent.
But strong inventory accumulation in the face of sluggish
domestic demand means businesses will need to draw down on
stocks, which will weigh on GDP growth this quarter.
"The big top line number probably will be looked at very
carefully and probably not create as big a market reaction as
one would expect from the size of the adjustment," said Fred
Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. Lake
Oswego, Oreogon.
"On the surface it looks good, underneath, not quite so
good."
Shares of Apple Inc jumped 1 percent to $570.75,
keeping the Nasdaq little changed, after China Mobile Ltd
, the country's largest mobile operator, said it was
still negotiating to offer iPhones on its network. A media
report had earlier said the long-awaited agreement had been
reached.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, addressing an
audience of bankers and business people, downplayed the GDP
number on Thursday. "The strong third quarter doesn't make a
trend and ... doesn't drive me to the conclusion that we've had
a breakout in terms of growth," he said, citing "pretty low"
ongoing estimates for fourth-quarter growth.
In a positive sign for the labor market ahead of Friday's
payrolls report, data showed initial claims for state
unemployment benefits dropped 23,000 to a seasonally adjusted
298,000, declining for a third straight week, and below
expectations of a rise to 325,000.
But in contrast to the earlier data suggesting an
improvement in the economy, new orders for factory goods fell
0.9 percent in October after a 1.8 percent rise in the prior
month as demand for aircraft and capital goods weakened,
suggesting some cooling in manufacturing.
The S&P 500 has fallen for four straight sessions,
shedding 0.8 percent, its longest losing streak since late
September as recent economic data cast uncertainty over how soon
the Federal Reserve will begin to trim its stimulus of $85
billion in monthly bond purchases.
Many market participants expect the Fed to announce a cut in
March. The Fed has said it would slow its stimulus program when
certain economic measures meet its targets, including a decline
in the U.S. unemployment rate.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 30.34 points,
or 0.19 percent, to 15,859.43, the S&P 500 lost 3.39
points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,789.42 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 2.838 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,035.163.
Several major U.S. retailers posted disappointing sales for
November after cautious shoppers pinched their pennies at the
start of a shorter holiday season.
Aeropostale Inc slipped 1 percent to $9.27 after the
apparel retailer forecast a much bigger-than-expected loss for
the holiday shopping quarter.
But Dollar General Corp gained 5.6 percent to $59.55
as the best performer on the S&P 500 after the discount retailer
posted third quarter earnings and said same store sales rose 4.4
percent in the same period.
The S&P retail index edged up 0.1 percent.