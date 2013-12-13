* U.S. House passes bill for $633 bln in defense spending
* Nov producer price index data on tap
* Futures up: Dow 7 pts, S&P 6.4 pts, Nasdaq 14 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Dec 13 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Friday, rebounding after a three-day decline on Wall
Street, though market participants remained cautious ahead of a
Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.
The S&P 500 index was on track to end the week lower. As of
Thursday's close, the benchmark was set for its worst decline
since the end of August.
Global equities were headed for their biggest two-week drop
since June and the dollar hit 5-year highs against the yen on
Friday amid concern the U.S. Federal Reserve could decide to
start scaling back stimulus at its policy meeting on Dec. 16-17.
"The biggest component on investors' mindset is the Fed
tapering factor. Other than that, we are entering the year-end
and investors are looking to hold onto gains. There won't be any
erratic move," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn
Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $6.51 billion out of
stock mutual funds in the week ended Wednesday, the biggest
weekly outflow this year, on worries over an imminent wind-down
of Fed bond purchases, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service
showed on Thursday.
The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved an
annual defense policy bill on Thursday, authorizing $633 billion
in spending for 2014, strengthening protections for victims of
sexual assault in the military and easing some transfers from
the prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 7
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 14 points.
Economic data expected on Friday includes the November
producer price index at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT). There are no
S&P 500 companies scheduled to report earnings.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp and its Kerr-McGee unit
acted with "intent to hinder" when they spun off Tronox, a paint
materials company that later went bankrupt, and should pay
billions of dollars in environmental cleanup costs, a judge
ruled on Thursday. The decision had been awaited for about a
year since a trial wrapped up in late 2012. The stock fell
nearly 11 percent in premarket trading.
Twitter Inc was forced to nix a change to its
"block" feature on Thursday after attracting a wave of protest
from users who said the new policy empowered perpetrators of
online abuse.