* Facebook to offer 70 mln shares, stock drops
* Jobless claims hit highest in nearly nine months
* Indexes off: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 19 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday,
retreating from the record highs the S&P 500 and Dow industrials
reached after the Federal Reserve said the economy was strong
enough to begin paring its massive stimulus.
The Fed's decision Wednesday to trim its monthly asset
purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion beginning in January was
accompanied by a dovish indication of rock-bottom interest rates
for the foreseeable future. That combination enticed buyers and
helped the S&P 500 and Dow post their largest gains in two
months.
"I was surprised by the Fed's decision and delighted with
the market's response," said Jack Ablin, chief investment
officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago. "Today we have a normal
pullback after the big move. Investors want to take chips off
the table."
A mixed bag of data showed the number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week to the
highest in nearly nine months and home resales fell to the
lowest in nearly a year, while the Philadelphia Fed's gauge of
factory activity rose slightly in December.
Ablin said Thursday's data doesn't cloud his outlook and he
expects the S&P to return roughly 7 percent next year.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.72 points or
0.08 percent, to 16,155.25, the S&P 500 lost 4.32 points
or 0.24 percent, to 1,806.33 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 13.406 points or 0.33 percent, to 4,056.659.
Facebook fell 1.8 percent to $54.56 after it
announced the offering of 70 million shares, including more than
41 million shares from chief executive Mark Zuckerberg worth
about $2.3 billion. Zuckerberg's sale, partly to pay a tax bill,
will reduce his voting power to 56.1 percent from 58.8 percent.
Oracle shares jumped 4.6 percent to $36.19 a day
after the No. 2 software maker's better-than-expected results
and quarterly revenue outlook spurred hopes it's on track to
revive growth.
Dish is considering a bid for T-Mobile US
next year, according to people close to the matter, in what
would be the satellite TV provider's second attempt at acquiring
a major wireless operator. T-Mobile shares rose 2.8 percent
to$28.02.
Darden Restaurants said it would sell or spin off
its Red Lobster business, buckling under pressure from activist
investor Barington Capital Group after reporting another quarter
of sliding profits. Darden shares fell 6.5 percent to $49.50.