By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 20 U.S. stocks rose on Friday,
putting the S&P 500 on pace for its best week in five months, as
an unexpectedly strong report on U.S. growth boosted investor
confidence that the economy could handle a wind-down of Federal
Reserve stimulus.
Gross domestic product grew at a 4.1 percent annual rate in
the third quarter, the fastest pace in almost two years, and
higher than the 3.6 percent pace reported earlier this month.
Business spending was also stronger than previously estimated.
"It's very surprising, it's a disconnect, it doesn't make
sense, yet that is what the number is and you see what the
market is doing, you get a little bit of euphoria," said Ken
Polcari, director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil
Securities in New York.
Volume is expected to be active, as investors deal with the
last "quadruple witching" day of the year, with the quarterly
expiration and settlement of December contracts for stock
options, stock index options, stock index futures and single
stock futures.
In addition, most U.S. index funds will adjust their
portfolios as a result of quarterly rebalancing by index
providers. Credit Suisse expects the rebalancing to result in
over $30 billion in total trading at today's close.
"You will get activity and you will get large volume - today
will be a huge-volume day but it doesn't necessarily indicate
anything other than the rebalance," Polcari said.
On Wednesday, the central bank modestly trimmed the pace of
its market-friendly monthly asset purchases, by $10 billion to
$75 billion, and suggested its key interest rate would stay at
rock-bottom longer than previously promised.
Thanks largely to the Fed's economy-buoying stimulus, the
benchmark S&P 500 has soared more than 27 percent this
year, and is on track for its best year since 1997.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said if U.S. job gains continue as
expected, the bond purchases will be cut at a "measured" pace
through much of next year, probably being wound down "late in
the year, certainly not by the middle of the year."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 74.75 points,
or 0.46 percent, to 16,253.83, the S&P 500 gained 9.81
points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,819.41 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 37.315 points, or 0.92 percent, to 4,095.449.
Red Hat Inc jumped 19.1 percent to $58.34 as the
best performer on the S&P 500 after the world's largest
commercial distributor of the Linux operating system reported
third-quarter results above analysts' estimates and raised its
full-year forecast.
Blackberry Ltd reported a massive quarterly
loss on Friday due to an inventory writedown and asset
impairment charges. Still, U.S.-listed shares jumped 14.9
percent to $7.17 after falling more than 7 percent in premarket
trading.
Walgreen Co advanced 1.8 percent to $57.99 after the
largest U.S. drugstore operator reported higher first-quarter
sales.
Oracle Corp edged up 0.4 percent to $36.74 after it
said it would buy Responsys Inc in a deal valued at
$1.5 billion as the world's No. 2 software maker beefs up its
cloud offerings. Responsys shares surged 38.6 percent to $27.05.
Jones Group Inc climbed 4.9 percent to $14.82 after
the company said Thursday it had agreed to be bought by Sycamore
Partners for $15 per share, or $1.2 billion.