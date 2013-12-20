* Dow on track for best week since January
* Red Hat and BlackBerry ADRs rally after results
* Final GDP reading tops expectations
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P 500 up 0.8 pct, Nasdaq up 1.3 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 20 U.S. stocks rose on Friday,
putting the S&P 500 on track for its best week in five months,
as unexpectedly strong data on economic growth increased
confidence that the recovery was accelerating.
Gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 4.1 percent
in the third quarter, the fastest pace in almost two years, and
exceeding the 3.6 percent pace reported earlier this month.
Business spending was also stronger than previously estimated.
Until recently, investors have viewed positive data as a
negative, as it suggested that the Federal Reserve would begin
to trim its stimulus program. The central bank had said it would
start tapering its monthly bond buying when certain economic
indicators met its targets.
The Fed, however, on Wednesday said it would pare its
market-friendly monthly asset purchases by $10 billion to $75
billion, starting in January. It also suggested that its key
interest rate would stay at rock bottom longer than previously
promised.
"If tapering had not been announced, I don't think this news
would be as welcomed by the market as it is right now," said
Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at the ConvergEx Group
in New York.
"But now, there's no real risk that there will be more
tapering any time soon, and on top of that, growth is absolutely
stronger than many were expecting."
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said that if U.S. job gains
continue as expected, then the bond purchases would be cut at a
"measured" pace through much of next year, and would probably be
wound down "late in the year, certainly not by the middle of the
year."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 103.54
points, or 0.64 percent, at 16,282.62. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 13.55 points, or 0.75 percent, at 1,823.15.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 50.56 points, or 1.25
percent, at 4,108.70.
The benchmark S&P 500 has soared more than 27 percent this
year and is on track for its best year since 1997. The Fed's
aggressive economic stimulus program has been the major catalyst
for this year's rally.
For the week, the Dow has climbed 3.3 percent - its best
week since the first week of the year. The S&P 500 has gained
2.6 percent this week, marking its best week since July. The
Nasdaq has also advanced 2.6 percent this week.
Volume is expected to be active as investors deal with the
last "quadruple witching" day of the year, which marks the
quarterly expiration and settlement of December contracts for
stock options, stock index options, stock index futures and
single stock futures.
In addition, most U.S. index funds will adjust their
portfolios as a result of quarterly rebalancing by index
providers. Credit Suisse expects the rebalancing to result in
over $30 billion in total trading at today's close.
Red Hat Inc jumped 16.6 percent to $57.12 and ranked
as the S&P 500's best performer after the world's largest
commercial distributor of the Linux operating system reported
third-quarter results above analysts' estimates and raised its
full-year forecast.
Blackberry Ltd reported a massive quarterly
loss on Friday due to an inventory writedown and
asset-impairment charges. Still, BlackBerry's U.S.-listed shares
shot up 15 percent to $7.16.
Walgreen Co advanced 3.5 percent to $58.91 after
reporting higher first-quarter sales.
Oracle Corp was unchanged at $36.60, pulling back
from an earlier modest gain to $36.79, after the No. 2 software
maker it would buy Responsys Inc in a deal valued at
$1.5 billion. Responsys shares surged 38.8 percent to $27.09.
Jones Group Inc climbed 5 percent to $14.83 after
the company said on Thursday that it had agreed to be bought by
Sycamore Partners for $1.2 billion.