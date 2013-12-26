* Dow, S&P 500 coming off record closing highs
* Surge of holiday packages delays UPS shipments
* Hackers of Target also stole encrypted PINs -sources
* Futures up: Dow 62 pts, S&P 2.6 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 26
U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday, suggesting
the market's recent upside momentum would continue, though
trading was expected to be light following the Christmas
holiday.
* This is the first day of full trading since Monday,
following an early close on Tuesday and a holiday closure on
Wednesday. Volume has been anemic all week, with many market
participants out of the office, and that light action could
amplify market volatility.
* United Parcel Service will be in focus a day after
the shipping company said poor weather and a high volume of
holiday packages delayed the arrival of Christmas presents
around the world.
* Amazon.com Inc offered compensation to affected
customers with shipping refunds and $20 gift cards.
* In another black eye for the retail industry, the hackers
who attacked Target Corp and compromised up to 40
million credit cards and debit cards also managed to steal
encrypted personal identification numbers, a senior payments
executive told Reuters.
* Despite that, markets appeared to have an upward bias,
with the Dow pointing to a sixth straight day of gains, its
longest winning streak since March.
* S&P 500 futures rose 2.6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 62
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 6.25 points.
* Both the Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs on
Tuesday. However, further upside may be limited at these levels,
especially in the absence of major trading catalysts.
* The S&P 500 has soared 28.5 percent this year, largely due
to stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index is
on track for its best year since 1997. The Dow is up 24.8
percent in 2013 while the Nasdaq has jumped 37.6 percent for the
year.
* Japan's SoftBank Corp was in talks to acquire
U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc and was
discussing funding for a deal with financial institutions,
sources close to the matter told Reuters.