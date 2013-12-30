* Cooper Tire falls after Apollo Tyres merger nixed
* Crocs jumps on Blackstone investment
* Trina Solar climbs after China solar plant deal
* Futures: Dow up 13 pts, S&P up 1.2 pts, Nasdaq off 0.5 pt
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 30 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Monday, in the wake of the best two-week
advance for the S&P 500 in five months, and ahead of data on the
housing market.
The benchmark S&P 500 has risen 3.7 percent over the
past two weeks, the index's best fortnight since July, thanks to
the Federal Reserve's decision to begin winding down its
stimulus measures on signs of economic improvement.
The S&P has soared 29.1 percent this year and is on pace for
its best year since 1997, powered largely by the central bank's
stimulus measures. The Dow has jumped 25.8 percent and
the Nasdaq 37.7 percent this year.
"This market was one that performed better than all
expectations and did that despite an improving yet sluggish
economy," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital
LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"Now it's head-scratching time: What do you do after a
market like this? Do you jump on board to start the new year or
play it defensively?"
Investors await the release of pending home sales data for
November from the National Association of Realtors, at 10:00
a.m. (1500 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 1.0
percent rise compared with a 0.6 percent fall in the previous
month.
S&P 500 futures rose 1.2 points and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
13 points and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.5 point.
Markets will close Wednesday for the New Year's holiday,
ahead of which trading is expected to be light, with many market
participants out of the office. The thin volume could make for
greater volatility.
Cooper Tire & Rubber slumped 6.6 percent to $21.45
before the opening bell after the company said it was not going
ahead with a $2.5 billion merger with India's Apollo Tyres Ltd
.
Shares of Crocs Inc jumped 10.1 percent to $14.68
in premarket trading after the shoemaker said its chief
executive, John McCarvel, would retire in April, and that
Blackstone Group LP was investing $200 million in Crocs
that will give the private equity firm a 13 percent stake in the
company.
Trina Solar climbed 8.1 percent to $14.21 after the
company signed an agreement to develop a solar power plant in
China.
European stocks edged higher, consolidating in
holiday-thinned trade after two weeks of strong gains that have
pulled markets to five-year highs.
Japanese shares ended a stellar year with a flourish, rising
to a six-year peak, as the yen skidded to fresh lows for a third
straight session.