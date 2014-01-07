* German unemployment unexpectedly falls

* Futures up: Dow 58 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 15 pts

NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, rebounding after three days of losses on the S&P 500 with the help of upbeat data out of Germany.

* German unemployment unexpectedly fell in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, bolstering hopes that domestic consumption could lift growth in Europe's biggest economy.

* With scant items on the U.S. economic diary, traders looked ahead to the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting, due out on Wednesday, and Friday's payrolls report for clues on the state of the world's largest economy.

* S&P 500 futures rose 6 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 58 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 15 points.

* Economic activity may be chilled by the so-called polar vortex - the coldest air in the Northern hemisphere that normally hovers over the polar region in winter but can be pushed south - which was enveloping the U.S. East Coast less than a week after the year's first snowstorm blanketed the area, which includes the financial hubs of New York and Boston.

* Intel CEO Brian Krzanich showed off wearable computing devices on Monday, including earbuds that monitor the wearer's heart rate and a smart headset, as the world's largest chipmaker tries to get back on track after missing out on smartphones. Intel shares ticked up 0.5 percent in light premarket trading.

* Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences soared 60 percent in premarket trading a day after it said its movement disorder drug showed a reduction in symptoms compared with a placebo in a mid-stage study.

* Shares of therapeutic delivery systems provider Stereotaxis jumped 39 percent premarket after the completion of a clinical trial.