* Bank of America climbs after earnings
* Empire State manufacturing, PPI increase
* Futures up: Dow up 29, S&P up 3.8 Nasdaq up 13.25
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 15 U.S. stocks rose modestly on
Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track to build on its biggest
gain in nearly a month, after strong data and earnings from Bank
of America pointed to continued improvement in the economy.
Bank of America shares climbed 2.7 percent to $17.22
as one of the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 after the
second-largest U.S. bank reported stronger-than-expected
quarterly profit, driven by a steep fall in provisions to cover
bad loans. The S&P financial index advanced 0.7 percent.
Data showed the seasonally adjusted producer price index
rose 0.4 percent last month, the biggest rise since June,
although inflation pressures remained benign.
In addition, the New York Federal Reserve's "Empire State"
index of general business conditions rose to its highest level
in 20 months.
"That is in line with the theme the economy is slowly but
surely accelerating," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment
officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.
"The knee-jerk inflation is 'oh my god higher inflation, the
Fed is going to accelerate tapering,' but really this was a very
minor increase and it really doesn't show the economy or
inflation accelerating to a point where the Fed is ready to take
its foot off the accelerator."
Investors have been concerned that stock prices may have
become extended and are looking to earnings season to justify
further gains in equity prices. The S&P 500's forward price to
earnings ratio is at its highest level in nearly seven years.
The benchmark S&P 500 surged about 30 percent in 2013.
Later in the session at 2:00 p.m. (1900 GMT), the Federal
Reserve will release its Beige Book of economic conditions.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43.96 points or
0.27 percent, to 16,417.82, the S&P 500 gained 5.13
points or 0.28 percent, to 1,844.01 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 18.313 points or 0.44 percent, to 4,201.329.
The S&P 500 rose 1.1 percent on Tuesday, its biggest
climb since Dec. 18, as a strong December retail sales reading
eased concerns that economic growth might be slowing and stocks
may be expensive.
Fastenal Co slumped 5.6 percent to $45.06 after the
industrial and construction supply company reported
fourth-quarter earnings below expectations.
Other S&P 500 companies scheduled to report earnings on
Wednesday include CSX Corp and Kinder Morgan Inc
after the closing bell.
General Motors Co said it will pay the first
quarterly dividend on its common stock in almost six years. The
automaker's new executive team said while it expects a slight
uptick in pretax profits this year, margins likely would remain
flat until 2015. GM's shares lost 0.9 percent to $39.66.
Chelsea Therapeutics International Ltd surged 116.1
percent to $4.97 after an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration concluded on Tuesday a drug to treat a rare
form of low blood pressure made by the company is effective
enough to warrant regulatory approval.