* Bank of America shares jump after earnings
* Empire State manufacturing index, PPI increase
* Apple rallies after comment on China iPhone sales
* Dow up 0.7 pct, S&P 500 up 0.5 pct, Nasdaq up 0.8 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Jan 15 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday,
with the S&P 500 climbing to an all-time closing high after
strong earnings from Bank of America and data signaled that the
economy was improving.
Bank of America Corp climbed 2.3 percent to $17.15
and gave one of the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 after the
second-largest U.S. bank said its quarterly profit surged by
nearly $3 billion on an increase in revenue.
The report came a day after both JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Wells Fargo & Co also posted better-than-expected
earnings, though Wells Fargo's mortgage lending slowed to the
lowest level in five years.
"So far so good with bank earnings this season, and it is
very positive that we're seeing significant declines in
foreclosures, which is very positive for the economy," said
David Kelly, chief global strategist for JPMorgan Funds in New
York.
In the latest economic data, the seasonally adjusted
Producer Price Index rose 0.4 percent last month, the biggest
increase since June, although inflation pressures remained
benign. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's "Empire State"
index of general business conditions climbed to its highest
level in 20 months.
The data reassured investors that the economy is able to
stand on its own even as the Federal Reserve begins to slow its
massive stimulus programs, which contributed to huge equity
gains in 2013. Wall Street's rally on Wednesday erased some of
2014's early weakness, putting the S&P 500 near the break-even
level for the year.
In its latest Beige Book report on business activity, the
Fed said the economy grew at a moderate pace from late November
through the end of 2013, with some regions of the country
expecting a pickup in growth.
"The general trend of economic numbers is pretty positive,
and helping to get people over the shock of the recent weak
payroll report," said Kelly, who helps oversee $400 billion in
assets. "An improving economy is a trend of 2014, and that will
be good for equities throughout the year."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 108.08 points,
or 0.66 percent, to end at 16,481.94. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index advanced 9.50 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at
1,848.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 31.87
points, or 0.76 percent, to finish at 4,214.88.
The S&P 500 ended at a record high, beating its previous
record close by just 0.02 of a point. At its session peak, the
index climbed to 1,850.84, a record intraday high.
Apple Inc shares rose 2 percent to $557.36 a day
after Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said the company's deal
with China Mobile would help it build on its momentum in the
country. This was the third straight day of gains for the tech
giant, and it is up 4.6 percent over that period.
Trading will probably be driven by earnings as the season
continues. With only 5 percent of the S&P 500 having reported
results so far, 52 percent of companies have topped earnings
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, a rate that is
below the historical average of 63 percent.
After the closing bell, CSX Corp reported
fourth-quarter earnings and sales that were slightly below
expectations. Shares fell 2.1 percent in extended-hours trading.
CSX ended the regular session at $29.23, up 1.2 percent.
During regular trading, Tesla Motors Inc shares
rose 1.8 percent to $164.13. The stock's advance came a day
after the electric car maker said that deliveries of its Model S
sedan in the fourth quarter sharply exceeded what the company
had forecast.
SolarCity Corp shares gained 4.5 percent to close
at $68.50 after the top U.S. solar installer unveiled a plan to
let investors, including individuals, invest in its rooftop
solar systems.
Shares of Chelsea Therapeutics soared after an
advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
concluded on Tuesday that the company's drug to treat a rare
form of low blood pressure is effective enough to warrant
regulatory approval. The stock jumped 91.7 percent to $4.41.
On the downside, the stock of Fastenal Co slid 4.5
percent to $46.06 and ranked as the S&P 500's biggest decliner
after the industrial and construction supply company reported
fourth-quarter earnings below expectations.
About 62 percent of the stocks traded on the New York Stock
Exchange closed higher, while 63 percent of Nasdaq-listed shares
ended in positive territory.
Roughly 5.95 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data.