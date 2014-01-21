* Verizon, Travelers, JNJ climb in premarket after results
* 70 S&P 500 companies to report earnings this week
* Lenovo resumes talks to buy IBM's low-end server unit
* Futures up: Dow 74 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 18.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 21 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, putting the S&P on track to snap a two-session
losing streak after a flurry of corporate earnings reports.
* Travelers Cos Inc gained 2.4 percent to $88.50 in
light premarket trading after the insurance provider posted a
more than three-fold rise in fourth-quarter profit.
* Fellow Dow components Verizon Communications Inc
gained 0.9 percent to $48.77 and Johnson & Johnson rose
0.6 percent to $95.61 after posting earnings. IBM is set
to report after the closing bell. For the week, 70 S&P 500
companies are scheduled to report.
* Verizon said its quarterly revenue rose 3.4 percent,
slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates as it added more
subscribers than expected at its Verizon Wireless venture with
Vodafone Group Plc. JNJ reported quarterly results that
came in above Wall Street estimates on sharply higher sales of
its prescription drugs and improving sales of its medical
devices.
* According to Thomson Reuters data, earnings for the
fourth quarter are expected to grow 7 percent over the prior
year. Of the 45 companies in the benchmark S&P index that have
reported through Friday, 49 percent have topped analyst
expectations, below both the long-term average of 63 percent and
the average over the past four quarters of 66 percent.
* As the Federal Reserve has embarked on its plan to reduce
economic stimulus, investors will closely monitor corporate
profits for signs of growth. About eight companies have issued
negative outlooks for every positive one, which would mark the
lowest ratio on record should it continue.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures gained 6.5 points and were
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose
74 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 18.75 points.
* Forest Laboratories Inc jumped 8.2 percent to
$74.40 in premarket after the drugmaker's results handily beat
analysts' estimates in the first full quarter under new Chief
Executive Brent Saunders, and the company raised its full-year
profit forecast.
* Delta Air Lines Inc rose 2.8 percent to $31.95
before the opening bell after it reported a higher-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, aided by lower fuel costs.
* China's Lenovo Group Ltd has resumed talks to
buy IBM's low-end server unit, a source familiar with the matter
said, a purchase that would bolster its efforts to diversify
beyond a shrinking PC market.
* Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, the world's biggest
brewer, agreed to buy back South Korea's Oriental Brewery Co Ltd
for $5.8 billion including debt, returning to a large Asian
market at a time of strong industry growth across the region.
U.S.-listed shares of Anheuser gained 2.9 percent to
$104.40 in premarket.
* Alcoa Inc advanced 3.3 percent to $11.73 before the
opening bell after JP Morgan upgraded the stock to an
"overweight" from a neutral" rating and boosted its price target
to $15 from $9 per share.