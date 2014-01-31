* Amazon.com shares tumble after earnings disappoint
* January is worst month for Dow and S&P 500 since May 2012
* Dow off 0.9 pct; S&P 500 down 0.7 pct; Nasdaq off 0.5 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 31 A selloff in emerging markets
sent a cold chill down Wall Street, triggering a slide on Friday
and making January its worst month since May 2012 after one of
its best years in more than a decade.
For January, the Dow tumbled 5.3 percent and the S&P 500
slid 3.6 percent - their worst monthly percentage declines since
May 2012. The Nasdaq ended the month down 1.7 percent, its worst
monthly percentage loss since October 2012. For the S&P 500,
this marked the first time that it ended January with a loss
since 2010, when the benchmark index kicked off the year with a
drop of 3.7 percent.
The January loss followed the S&P 500's gain of 30 percent
in 2013 - its best year since 1997.
In Friday's session, energy and consumer discretionary
shares had the biggest declines of the day after disappointing
earnings gave investors a reason to sell some shares. The S&P
energy index ended the day down 1.5 percent. Chevron
Corp was among the biggest drags on the Dow.
Trading was volatile during the session, with the Nasdaq
briefly edging into positive territory and the CBOE Volatility
Index - also known as the fear index - briefly turning
negative.
But selling accelerated, heading into the close. The VIX
shot up 6.5 percent to end Friday's session at 18.41. For
January, the VIX jumped 34 percent, its biggest monthly gain
since May 2012. The fear index hasn't traded above 19 since
October.
"Given the concerns over the emerging markets and
currencies, I think most traders are tending to close down their
books so that they don't come in on Monday morning with a
negative surprise," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist for
Prudential Financial, which is based in Newark, New Jersey.
Global equity markets have been rattled by the outlook for
emerging markets, including slower growth in China, while the
Federal Reserve's decision this week to keep withdrawing its
monetary stimulus added to worries.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 149.76 points
or 0.94 percent, to end at 15,698.85. The S&P 500 lost
11.60 points or 0.65 percent, to finish at 1,782.59. The Nasdaq
Composite dropped 19.248 points or 0.47 percent, to
close at 4,103.877.
For the week, the Dow fell 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 dipped
0.4 percent and the Nasdaq slipped 0.6 percent.
A selloff in emerging market currencies spurred some central
banks to raise interest rates or intervene in markets to limit
the swings, but investors worry it may not be enough to reverse
the trend. The Fed's removal of stimulus added to the concerns
because the extra liquidity has helped many of those markets.
Weighing on investor sentiment was data showing that
inflation in the euro zone slowed this month to 0.7 percent from
0.8 percent in December. That reading confounded expectations
for an increase to 0.9 percent and matched a low hit last
October. The European Central Bank responded by cutting its
interest rates to record lows.
Among the day's biggest decliners was Amazon.com Inc
, which fell 11 percent to close at $358.69, a day after
the world's biggest online retailer missed Wall Street's
estimates for the crucial holiday period. Amazon also cautioned
investors about a possible operating loss this quarter as
shipping costs climb.
Chevron's shares dropped 4.1 percent to end at $111.63,
their worst daily percentage decline since October 2012, after
the second-largest U.S. oil company said its fourth-quarter
profit dropped 32 percent as refining margins and production
fell around the world.
On the plus side, Google Inc's shares added 4
percent to close at $1,180.97 after the company reported
quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street's target despite an
ongoing decline in prices for its online ads and deepening
losses at Motorola, the handset-making division to be sold to
China's Lenovo..
Zynga Inc shares jumped 23.6 percent to $4.40,
after the video game maker said late Thursday that it will cut
15 percent of its workforce.