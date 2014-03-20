* Philly Fed index far stronger than expected in March
* Financial stocks among the day's biggest gainers
* Investors reassess Yellen's comments
* Dow up 0.7 pct; S&P 500 up 0.6 pct; Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday,
after a batch of economic data pointed to an improving economy
and investors reassessed Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments that
had fueled speculation of an earlier-than-expected rate hike by
the central bank.
After several weeks of soft economic data attributed by many
investors to harsh winter weather conditions, labor market data
on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for jobless
benefits hovered near three-month lows last week. A report from
the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia showed that factory
activity in the Mid-Atlantic region rebounded in March,
suggesting economic momentum may be on the upswing.
"I didn't see anything that had me jumping for joy, but it
seems more like the smoldering, slowly improving economy," said
Stephen Massocca, managing director of Wedbush Equity Management
LLC in San Francisco.
Financial shares, which are tied to the pace of economic
growth, were among Thursday's biggest gainers, with the S&P
financial sector index up 1.7 percent. After the close,
the Federal Reserve said 29 out of 30 major banks met the
minimum hurdle in its annual health check.
JPMorgan Chase & Co gained 3.1 percent to $60.11,
rising above $60 for the first time since April 2000. Citigroup
Inc advanced 2.6 percent to $50.22.
In her first press conference as chair of the Federal
Reserve, Janet Yellen on Wednesday indicated that the first
increase in interest rates could come in the first half of next
year. She estimated the "considerable period" between the end of
the Fed's stimulus and its first rate increase at possibly six
months. Analysts widely expected a hike in the second half of
2015.
"Her point is, it could be six months because if the data
dictates it, they will do it. But I don't see anything in the
data today that is demonstrating we have a runaway economy
here," Massocca said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 108.88 points
or 0.67 percent, to end at 16,331.05. The S&P 500 gained
11.24 points or 0.60 percent, to finish at 1,872.01. The Nasdaq
Composite added 11.684 points or 0.27 percent, to close
at 4,319.286.
The S&P 500 is roughly 6 points away from its record closing
high, but volume has been anemic on positive market days,
suggesting limited conviction behind the move. According to the
latest Reuters poll of analysts, the S&P 500 is expected to end
2014 at 1,950, less than 5 percent above current levels.
Volume is expected to surge on Friday as options expiration
takes place alongside multiple index rebalances. Credit Suisse
estimates $14 billion in gross trading will stem from the S&P
500 index rebalance, with another $6 billion coming from
rebalancing in other indexes.
Geopolitical concerns continued to be monitored as Russian
troops seized two Ukrainian naval bases, including a
headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol.
President Barack Obama announced sanctions on Thursday
against prominent Russians, including close allies of President
Vladimir Putin, as Moscow raced to complete its annexation of
Crimea and built up its forces in the region.
In turn, Russia imposed retaliatory sanctions on nine U.S.
officials and lawmakers, warning the West it would hit back over
"every hostile thrust."
While few U.S. companies have outsized exposure to the
region, investors are concerned about the fallout from any
escalation in tension.
Lennar Corp reported a sharp jump in its
first-quarter profit, helped by higher prices. The results came
a day after KB Home posted similarly strong results in a
bullish read on the housing market. Housing data also showed
U.S. existing home sales at a 19-month low in February.
Lennar's shares fell 2.5 percent to $40.32 and KB Home lost
2.7 percent to $18.21. The PHLX housing sector index lost
1.2 percent.
Jabil Circuit Inc forecast 2015 core earnings above
Wall Street's estimates as the struggling contract electronics
maker expects to recover from the loss of its business with
BlackBerry Ltd . Jabil Circuit's stock slid 2.8
percent to $17.74.
On the downside, the Nasdaq's gains were limited by weakness
in large-cap internet shares. Amazon.com Inc fell 1.1
percent to $368.97 while Facebook Inc dropped 1.9 percent
to $66.97.
Volume was light, with about 5.9 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, below the 6.7 billion average so far this month,
according to data from BATS Global Markets.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York
Stock Exchange by 1,547 to 1,468. On the Nasdaq, the breadth was
positive, with advancers beating decliners by 1,384 to 1,229.
(Editing by Jan Paschal)