* Fed bumps up rate-hike path but sees lower long-term rates
* Amazon CEO Bezos unveils "Fire" smartphone; stock climbs
* FedEx shares hit all-time high after quarterly profit
* Dow up 0.6 pct; S&P 500 up 0.8 pct; Nasdaq up 0.6 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday,
with the S&P 500 ending at a record after the Federal Reserve
hinted at a slightly faster pace of interest-rate increases
starting next year but suggested rates in the long run would be
lower than it had indicated previously.
The benchmark S&P 500 set intraday and closing record highs
while the CBOE Volatility Index or the VIX, Wall Street's
fear gauge, fell to its lowest since February 2007.
"It's onwards and upwards for equities, especially after the
Fed's announcements today," said Mike Arone, chief investment
strategist for State Street Global Advisors' intermediary
business in Boston.
"There is an improved labor environment and inflation that is
still below what the Fed considers a normal level," Arone said.
"I think that environment shapes up very well for risk assets
and equities in particular."
After a two-day policy meeting, the U.S. central bank
slashed its forecast for U.S. economic growth this year to a
range of between 2.1 percent and 2.3 percent from an earlier
projection of around 2.9 percent. But the Fed's forecasts for
2015 and 2016 were unchanged, and it expressed confidence that
the recovery was on track.
"Economic activity is rebounding in the current quarter and
will continue to expand at a moderate pace," Fed Chair Janet
Yellen told a news conference. "The economy is continuing to
make progress towards our objectives" of full employment and 2
percent inflation.
As widely expected, the Fed pushed ahead with plans to wind
down one of its main stimulus programs, reducing its monthly
bond purchases to $35 billion from $45 billion.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 98.13 points or
0.58 percent, to end at 16,906.62. The S&P 500 gained
14.99 points or 0.77 percent, to 1,956.98, a record closing
high. The Nasdaq Composite added 25.60 points or 0.59
percent, to 4,362.84.
Wednesday's advance pushed the S&P 500 above its previous
record closing high of 1,951.27, which was set on June 9.
The S&P 500 index has gained 1.1 percent for the week as
investors largely shrugged off mounting tensions in Iraq and
focused on a flurry of merger and acquisition activity as well
as on better-than-anticipated manufacturing data.
The VIX slid 12 percent to close at 10.61, its lowest in
more than seven years. Part of the drop was because of options
contract expirations on Friday.
Among the biggest gainers was FedEx Corp, which rose
6.2 percent to $148.95 after hitting an all-time intraday high
of $149.34. The world's No. 2 package delivery company reported
better-than-expected quarterly revenue. The stock's gain helped
push the Dow Jones Transportation Average up 1.5 percent.
Amazon.com Inc shares jumped 2.7 percent to $334.38
after Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos unveiled a "Fire"
smartphone with free, unlimited photo storage, jumping into a
crowded field dominated by Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics.
Adobe Systems shares shot up 8.2 percent to $73.08.
Adobe was the S&P 500's best performer a day after the maker of
Photoshop and Acrobat software reported better-than-expected
quarterly profit and revenue.
One of the wallflowers at Wall Street's party, however, was
ConAgra Foods, whose stock slid 7.3 percent to $30.47
after the maker of Hunt's tomato ketchup and Slim Jim beef jerky
warned about fourth-quarter results.
Volume was around 5.94 billion shares on U.S. exchanges,
above last month's average of about 5.76 billion, according to
data from BATS Global Markets.
