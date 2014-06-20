* 'Quadruple witching' may boost volume, volatility
* Oracle slumps in premarket after results
* Futures up: Dow 3 pts, S&P 0.5 pts, Nasdaq 1.75 pts
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Friday, on the heels of a five-day rally in
the S&P 500 that sent the benchmark index to its latest record
high, putting it on track for its fourth weekly gain in the last
five.
* Investors may see a spike of volume and volatility at the
open and towards the closing bell as Friday marks a "quadruple
witching" day - the expiration of stock options, index options,
index futures and single-stock futures - as traders close
hedging positions or roll them over at the last minute.
* Oracle Corp shares were down 5.5 percent to
$40.19 before the opening bell after it posted fourth-quarter
results that disappointed investors looking for more progress
against rivals selling web-based services.
* Five days of gains in the benchmark S&P index marked its
longest winning streak since mid-April. For the week, the index
is up 1.2 percent, while the Dow is up 0.9 percent and
the Nasdaq has gained 1.1 percent.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.5 point and fair
value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract
- indicated a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini
futures rose 3 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
added 1.75 points.
* Darden Restaurants lost 2.5 percent to $48.30 in
light premarket trade after the chain restaurant operator
reported fourth-quarter earnings.
* Midstream energy company Targa Resources Corp
said it was no longer in discussions with Energy Transfer Equity
LP, the pipeline company controlled by billionaire Kelcy
Warren, regarding a deal.
* U.S.-listed shares of Shire jumped 13.6 percent to
$217.82 in premarket trading after it rejected a 27
billion-pound ($46 billion) takeover offer from U.S. rival
AbbVie, the latest attempt by a U.S. healthcare firm to
tap into the London-listed group's low tax rate.
* The rally in Shire helped European bourses hold on to
gains.
* Japan's Nikkei ended slightly lower after touching
a fresh five-month peak, while MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ran out of
steam, easing 0.4 percent on losses in South Korea and China.
