NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. stock index futures ticked
up on Wednesday ahead of another busy economic data session,
with the Dow industrials index flirting with the 17,000
milestone and the S&P 500 less than 1.5 percent from hitting
2,000.
* The ADP National Employment Report is due at 8:15 a.m. EDT
(1215 GMT) and is expected to show the U.S. private sector
created 200,000 jobs last month, up from 179,000 in May. Other
data due includes New York State manufacturing, as well as
factory orders and orders for long-lasting goods. The jobs data
will be closely watched a day ahead of the key government
payrolls report.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Tuesday
as manufacturing activity picked up in the United States and
Asia and boosted optimism over the health of the global economy.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 2 points and fair
value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract
- indicated a slightly higher open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 12 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 3 points.
* Rackspace Hosting shares jumped 8.3 percent
premarket after TechCrunch reported the cloud service provider
may take itself private and is in talks with a private equity
firm to fund the deal.
* Adding to a recent string of deals that has lifted stocks
in the healthcare sector, Roche said it would pay up to
$1.725 billion to buy Seragon Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held
U.S. biotech company that researches breast cancer treatments.
* JPMorgan Chase shares will be in focus after
Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said he had been diagnosed
with early stage throat cancer but would remain actively
involved in the largest U.S. bank's business while in treatment.
