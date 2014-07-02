* Eyes on payrolls after ADP data tops expectations
* Rackspace shares up on report it may go private
* JPMorgan falls, CEO says will be treated for cancer
* Dow up less than 0.1 pct, S&P 500 and Nasdaq flat
(Updates to afternoon trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Wednesday as a positive read on private sector employment
wasn't enough to get investors to keep buying ahead of the
release of the closely watched June payrolls report on Thursday.
The Dow was 0.2 percent below the 17,000 level and
approached within 15 points of the milestone, while the S&P 500
was less than 1.5 percent under its own landmark of 2,000. Both
levels could serve as psychological barriers as the market
trades at record highs.
The day was quiet, with volume low and the S&P's intraday
range a mere 0.2 percent, the fourth narrowest since 1982,
according to MKM Partners. The CBOE Volatility index fell
3.9 percent and remained at very low levels from a historical
perspective.
U.S. private employers hired 281,000 workers in June, far
exceeding expectations for 200,000, data from payrolls processor
ADP showed. The number bodes well for the government payroll
data before the market opens on Thursday. About 212,000 jobs are
expected in that report, down from May's 217,000.
"The odds are pretty good that we'll break through 17,000
soon, but people are hesitant to put on big bets ahead of the
payroll report, especially with market liquidity so thin," said
Jim McDonald, who oversees $915 billion as chief investment
strategist at Chicago-based Northern Trust Global Investments.
"It makes sense to see a little consolidation after yesterday's
gains."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.14 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 16,967.21, the S&P 500 remained
unchanged at 1,973.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
0.59 point, or 0.01 percent, to 4,458.06.
The S&P utilities sector suffered its biggest
one-day decline since June 2013 and was by far the worst
performer among the ten industry sectors. The group fell 2.2
percent as traders bet the data indicated a stronger economy and
higher interest rates. Utilities, because of their typically
steep dividend yields, are a market favorite in a low interest
rate environment.
Constellation Brands was the S&P 500's biggest
percentage gainer, up 2.9 percent to $90.91 after reporting
earnings and revenue that beat expectations.
JPMorgan Chase fell 1.1 percent to $56.95 after
Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said he had been diagnosed
with early stage throat cancer but would remain actively
involved in the largest U.S. bank's business while in treatment.
Shares were down 1.1 percent at $56.94.
In deal news, TechCrunch reported that Rackspace Hosting
may take itself private, while Bloomberg reported that
Shutterfly was working with boutique investment bank
Qatalyst Partners to find buyers. Rackspace rose 6.2 percent to
$35.83 while Shutterfly jumped 15 percent to $50.13.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)