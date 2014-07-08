* S&P 500 holds near-term support
* Alcoa climbs in extended trade after results
* Internet names among weakest of the day
* Dow off 0.7 pct; S&P 500 down 0.7 pct; Nasdaq off 1.4 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. stocks fell in a broad
selloff on Tuesday, dropping for a second straight session and
driving the Dow below 17,000 as investors turned cautious before
the start of earnings season.
The benchmark S&P 500 index, however, recovered from earlier
lows and managed to hold near its 14-day moving average of
1,964.61. That would be a sign of weak near-term momentum if the
S&P 500 declined below that level by a significant amount. Nine
of the 10 primary S&P 500 sector indexes declined, with only the
defensive utilities group higher for the day.
U.S. stocks have performed well recently, with major indexes
hitting repeated records. Last week, the Dow closed above 17,000
for the first time ever. The advance has largely come on the
back of strong data. Market participants are looking to earnings
for confirmation that the economy recovered in the second
quarter from the impact of a harsh winter.
"The big companies have squeezed everything out they
possibly can to get these manufactured earnings to look good,"
said Derrick Handwerk, managing partner of Handwerk Multi Family
Office in Lansdale, Pennsylvania.
"They need to have a lot of top-line growth and that is what
has been disappointing."
In a caveat about consumers, Bill Simon, the chief executive
of Wal-Mart's U.S. division, told Reuters that while the
domestic job market was improving, that wasn't giving consumers
enough confidence to boost spending.
Following the close, Alcoa shares rose 1.4 percent to $15.06
after the aluminum producer reported a second-quarter profit.
Profits of S&P 500 companies are expected to grow 6.2
percent in the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
data, down from the 8.4 percent growth forecast at the start of
April. Revenue is seen up 3 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 117.59 points
or 0.69 percent, to 16,906.62. The S&P 500 slid 13.94
points or 0.70 percent, to 1,963.71. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 60.07 points or 1.35 percent, to 4,391.46.
Small-cap stocks underperformed again, dropping for a second
straight day. The Russell 2000 fell 1.2 percent. The
index has dropped 3 percent for the past two sessions, its worst
two-day performance since April.
Weakness in tech shares pressured the Nasdaq, with Internet
names especially hit hard. Netflix Inc fell 3.4 percent
to $445.05 while Facebook Inc dropped 3.9 percent to
$62.76. TripAdvisor Inc sank 5.5 percent to $101.45.
Volume was active, with about 6.18 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, above the 5.79 billion average in June,
according to data from BATS Global Markets.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York
Stock Exchange by 1,851 to 1,190, while on the Nasdaq, decliners
beat advancers by 2,111 to 547.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)