* EMC jumps on report of activist investor stake

* Futures down: Dow 63 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts (Updates prices)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. stocks are set to fall at the open on Monday as developments in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip look to dominate trading amid a thin economic calendar.

* Israeli jets, tanks and artillery continued to pound Gaza as the death toll from a two-week conflict topped 500 amid growing international calls for a ceasefire. Fighters from Hamas, which controls Gaza, have repeatedly tried to infiltrate Israel over the past week through a network of hidden tunnels.

* Fighting flared in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Monday as investigators began to inspect the bodies of victims of a Malaysia Airlines jet with 298 people aboard that was shot down last week. The United States and its allies have pointed the finger at pro-Russian rebels and at Moscow itself over the downing of the plane. Russia has denied involvement and blamed the Ukrainian military.

* The United States and the EU last week announced further economic sanctions against Russian interests, and sanctions could become even more stringent following the plane downing.

* S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 7 points and fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract, indicated a lower open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 63 points, and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost 8 points.

* EMC Corp jumped 4.7 percent premarket after Elliott Management Corp acquired a $1 billion stake in the data storage equipment maker. The activist investor plans to push EMC to spin off its VMware Inc unit, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Halliburton Co shares rose 0.7 percent premarket after the world's No. 2 oilfield services provider reported a 20 percent increase in quarterly profit. The company also boosted share repurchases to $6 billion from $5 billion. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Nick Zieminski)