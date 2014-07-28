* Dollar Tree offers to buy Family Dollar for $9.2 bln

* June pending home sales on tap, seen rising 0.5 pct

* S&P 500 less than 1 percent from intraday record

* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 1.25 pt, Nasdaq 0.25 pt

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, July 28 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors looked ahead to the latest economic data and corporate earnings to give direction to a market near record levels.

* While merger and acquisition activity gave investors a reason to buy, there have been a number of high-profile earning disappointments this quarter, including from Amazon.com and Caterpillar. Those results have pointed to weak conditions for market-moving bellwethers, even as more companies than usual have beaten analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue this quarter.

* The S&P 500 ended at a record Thursday but fell on Friday, pressured by Amazon's and Visa Inc's weak results. The benchmark index is less than 1 percent from an all-time intraday record, and on Friday, found support at its 14-day moving average, suggesting a recent positive trend in equities remains intact.

* Dollar Tree Inc offered to buy Family Dollar Stores Inc for about $9.2 billion, or $74.50 per share in cash and stock. Shares of Family Dollar jumped 22 percent to $74 in light premarket trading while Dollar Tree was up 3.7 percent to $56.24.

* S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 1.25 point and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 8 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost 0.25 point.

* Investors were looking ahead to pending home sales, due at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT) Sales are seen rising 0.5 percent in June, compared with a rise of 6.1 percent in May. Last week, June new home sales fell 8.1 percent, the biggest drop in almost a year.

* Financial data firm Markit will release its July read on the U.S. services sector at 9:45 a.m. That is seen falling to 59.8 from 61 in June. Later this week will see the release of data on second-quarter gross domestic product, as well as the July payroll report.

* Cisco Systems Inc shares dipped 0.8 percent to $25.75 before the bell. On Sunday, Pacific Crest downgraded the stock to "sector perform" from "outperform."

* El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, a restaurant chain which went public on Friday, continued the strength of its trading debut to rise 9.4 percent to $26.29 in premarket trading. The stock was the Nasdaq's most active premarket mover.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)