* Benchmark Treasury yield at 14-month low
* Tekmira jumps as FDA modifies Ebola treatment status
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
(Updates prices, changes comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with
high dividend-paying utility stocks leading gains and benchmark
Treasury yields at a 14-month low, even as U.S. air strikes in
Iraq added to a string of geopolitical uncertainties.
The rise of an eastern Ukraine native as leader of
separatists in their stronghold of Donetsk on Thursday and a
report that Russia was aiming to de-escalate the conflict in
Ukraine helped spark the rebound after futures tumbled
overnight, market participants said.
U.S. warplanes struck Iraq Friday for the first time since
American troops pulled out in 2011, attacking Islamic militants
after President Barack Obama said Washington must act to prevent
a potential "genocide" of besieged minorities.
Markets had been on tenterhooks recently, with the S&P 500
set to close a second week of losses, after Russia banned the
import of Western foods in retaliation for sanctions over
Moscow's support of Ukrainian separatists.
"We've had a nice correction, you have the 'buy the dip'
people coming in, but it remains to be seen whether this is the
start of a more severe correction or another buying
opportunity," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist
at Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"Technically you would think 1,900 (on the S&P 500
futures)would be a normal bounce point and we came right down to
it overnight. So far this is nothing more than a bounce based on
news flow, which has been driving the market for the past
weeks."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 76.49 points or
0.47 percent, to 16,444.76, the S&P 500 gained 8.72
points or 0.46 percent, to 1,918.29 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.61 points or 0.31 percent, to 4,348.58.
The utilities sector was the best performer in the
S&P 500 with a 1.3 percent advance. The sector's dividend yield
stands at 3.876 percent, more than 100 basis points above the
10-year Treasury yield. Earlier this week, the index flirted
with correction territory as it lost nearly 10 percent from a
high set June 30.
A global gauge of equities was negative earlier in the day
but pared sharp losses, and safe-haven spot gold dipped
after earlier hitting a three-week high. The yield in the
10-year Treasury note dipped below 2.35 percent for
the first time since June 2013 before trading at 2.3897 - still
a 14-month low.
U.S.-traded shares of Canada's Tekmira Pharmaceuticals
jumped 34 percent to $19.20. The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration modified its clinical hold status on Tekmira's
experimental Ebola treatment to enable its potential use for
infected people. The Ebola epidemic now constitutes an
international health risk, the World Health Organization said.
Zynga shares fell 7.5 percent to $2.70 after it cut
its 2014 forecast and said it had delayed several games
including a revamped version of "Zynga Poker."
Nvidia Corp shares jumped 7 percent to $18.68 after
the graphics chipmaker posted higher fiscal second-quarter
earnings and gave a forecast for current-quarter revenue that
exceeded Wall Street's estimates.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)