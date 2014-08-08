* Major indexes at session high after Russia report
* Tekmira jumps as FDA modifies Ebola treatment status
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 1.0 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
(Updates prices, changes comment)
By Akane Otani
NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. stocks rose Friday, with
major indexes hitting session highs and erasing losses from the
week, buoyed by news that Russia was ending military drills near
the Ukrainian border that the U.S. had rapped as being
"provocative."
The market had dropped in post-market futures trading a day
earlier on worries over the implications of a U.S. air strike on
Iraq. That came amid a backdrop of retaliatory trade bans by
Russia on U.S. and European food imports, which posed concerns
especially for Europe's fragile economic recovery.
The S&P 500 rose 0.95 percent and climbed above its 100-day
moving average, a technical support level that it had been
hovering near for the past several days. The CBOE market
volatility index fell 5.1 percent to 15.81 in a sign of
reduced investor uncertainty.
Russia's Defence Ministry said Friday it had finished
military exercises in southern Russia which the United States
had criticized as a provocative step amid the Ukraine
crisis.
The U.S. carried out air strikes targeting Islamic State
fighters marching on Iraq's Kurdish capital earlier Friday. The
strikes were the first authorized on Iraq since President Barack
Obama pulled American troops out in 2011.
"The market hates uncertainty, and when it doesn't have
enough information about how badly an event could impact the
economy, it tends to take the worst-case scenario and people
sell off," said Malcolm Polley, president and chief investment
officer of Stewart Capital Advisors in Indiana, Pennsylvania.
"With the news of the de-escalating in Russia, and also with
the administration saying exactly what they are doing in Iraq,
it's helped clear up some uncertainty in the market."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 153.45
points, or 0.94 percent, to 16,521.72, the S&P 500 was up
17.48 points, or 0.92 percent, to 1,927.05 and the Nasdaq
Composite is adding 31.80 points, or 0.73 percent, to
4,366.77.
Strong earnings lifted Nvidia Corp shares 7.5
percent to $18.78. The graphics chipmaker reported higher fiscal
second-quarter earnings and gave a forecast for current-quarter
revenues that exceeded Wall Street's estimates.
Monster Beverages Corp shares were another big
gainer, moving up 6.3 percent to $69.22 after the energy drinks
maker posted better-than-expected second-quarter revenue and
profit.
Gap Inc continued its rise from after-hours trading
on Thursday, jumping 5.9 percent to $42.57 on upbeat sales
results from July that beat Wall Street expectations.
U.S.-traded shares of Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp
surged 38.3 percent to $19.73 on news the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration cleared the company's experimental Ebola
treatment for potential use in humans.
The Canada-based company's shares rose more than 88 percent
between July 18 and the market opening on Friday. World Health
Organization officials have warned the Ebola epidemic
constitutes an international health risk.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)