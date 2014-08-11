* Fischer says U.S. recovery has been "disappointing"
* MannKind signs agreement with Sanofi, shares jump
* Kinder Morgan up on $70 bln deal to consolidate assets
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
(Updates to market open, adds analyst comment)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 11 U.S. stocks rose on Monday,
extending Friday's sharp rally as concerns eased over both
Federal Reserve monetary policy and the tense situation between
Russia and Ukraine.
Vice Fed Chair Stanley Fischer said the recoveries in the
U.S. and global economies had been "disappointing" thus far,
indicating the Fed may not imminently tighten its monetary
policy.
"It appears Fischer believes accommodative monetary policy
can help keep cyclical slowdown factors from turning structural,
which is dovish in the short run but argues for a potentially
higher neutral rate than otherwise in the longer run," Credit
Suisse analysts wrote in a note to clients.
The S&P 500 and Dow on Friday posted their best day since
March on news that Russia was ending military drills near the
Ukrainian border, a move that was seen as indicating Russia
would not send troops into Ukraine anytime soon.
The United States recently launched air strikes in Iraq
targeting Islamic State fighters marching on the country's
Kurdish capital. The U.S. is also pushing for a new Iraq
government, which Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki has been
battling to prevent, deploying forces across Baghdad as some
parliamentary allies sought a replacement.
Separately, Israel and the Palestinians agreed on Sunday to
an Egyptian proposal for a new 72-hour ceasefire in Gaza.
"Despite some of the military unrest, the Iraqi crisis looks
to be going on a more limited scope and not having a significant
impact on the commodity market," said Eric Teal, chief
investment officer at First Citizens Bancshares Inc in Raleigh,
North Carolina. "And at least for the time being, the situation
in Ukraine appears fairly contained."
U.S. crude futures rose 0.5 percent to $98.10 per
barrel.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.89 points or
0.34 percent, to 16,610.82, the S&P 500 gained 8.73
points or 0.45 percent, to 1,940.32 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 26.84 points or 0.61 percent, to 4,397.74.
Priceline Group Inc shares rose 2.6 percent to
$1,314.98 after the company reported a 26 percent rise in
second-quarter revenue. However, the online travel agency
forecast third-quarter earnings below expectations.
Kinder Morgan Inc on Sunday said it would put all
its publicly traded units under one roof in a $70 billion deal,
an amount including $27 billion in assumed debt. The company was
responding to investor concerns about its growth prospects and
complicated financial structure.
Shares jumped 8.6 percent to $39.17 as the biggest
percentage gainers on the S&P 500. Among its units, Kinder
Morgan Management surged 21 percent to $93.48 while
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP was up 15 percent to
$92.37.
MannKind Corp rose 22 percent to $9.95 after French
drugmaker Sanofi signed a worldwide licensing
agreement with the company worth up to $925 million. MannKind
was the Nasdaq's most active name.
Chiquita Brands International Inc climbed 31 percent
to $13.21 in its biggest one-day advance since its 2002 trading
debut after Juice maker Cutrale Group and Brazilian investment
firm Safra Group offered to buy the company.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)